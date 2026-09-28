Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda, Sunita Ahuja appeared hand-in-hand amidst recent dating rumors.

Rumors intensified after Govinda's public temple visit with Komal Rani.

Govinda clarified his professional relationship, dismissing rumors as strategic plan.

A video of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja walking hand in hand at the airport has gone viral on social media amid rumours of the actor’s alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The couple have been in the news lately, but the viral video is actually from 2023. It shows Govinda and Sunita posing for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport hand in hand.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Hold Hands At Airport

The now-viral video shows Govinda and Sunita making their way through the airport. As they stopped to pose for the paparazzi, Govinda moved closer to Sunita, who immediately held his arm. Moments later, as they continued walking, Sunita slipped her hand into Govinda’s.

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Govinda was seen wearing a white shirt over a maroon T-shirt, paired with blue jeans. Sunita opted for a green shirt, floral pants and red shoes. Both were seen smiling for the cameras and wearing sunglasses.

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Govinda, Komal Rani’s Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

The latest speculation surrounding trouble in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage began after the actor was spotted with his Rupa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, who has been romantically linked to him, at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Their visit came shortly after Sunita was seen seeking Bappa’s blessings alone.

Later, Sunita was spotted by the paparazzi with her pet dog, Winter. When asked why Winter is always by her side, she responded, “Insaan ko jitna bhi pyaar karo na, faeda nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain. Inko pyaar karo dekho hamesha chipke rehte hain.”

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She went on to add, “Janwaro se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hain insaan.”

Govinda Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Komal Rani

Govinda, for the first time, addressed the dating rumours involving Komal Rani Swarnkar in an interview with ANI. The actor said that he had visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings for his upcoming film and recalled visiting temples with his co-stars in the past.

“Haa wo to aise sab log react kar rahe hain bahut se log jaise ke ho gya ho gya.. Ye to nikal padi hai. I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting again after a long time. It’s my comeback film,” he said.

He added, “It is not anyone's fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me.”

When pressed further about his personal life and whether there was indeed something between him and Komal Rani, Govinda said that this should not be a matter of public concern. He further described his equation with Komal Rani as “professional”.

“This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and are parents to Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. In August this year, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition.