Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Govinda has been missing from screens since 2019.

Rangeela Raja, his last film, was a significant flop.

Rangeela Raja earned 1% of its 19-crore budget.

Reports suggest Govinda plans comeback with film Duniyadari.

Veteran Bollywood star Govinda has been missing from the big screen for the past seven years, leaving fans eager to see him return to cinemas. While the beloved actor continues to stay connected with admirers through social media and public appearances, his magic on screen has not been witnessed since 2019. Interestingly, his final release ended up becoming one of the biggest box office failures of his career.

Govinda Was Last Seen In This Film

After making his Bollywood debut in the mid-1980s, Govinda dominated Hindi cinema throughout the 1990s. With his effortless comic timing, energetic dance moves, expressive performances and charming screen presence, he became one of the most celebrated stars of the era and earned the title of ‘Hero No. 1’.

However, the actor’s dominance gradually faded after the 2000s. The 63-year-old was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, a movie many fans are still unaware even existed. The film arrived quietly in theatres and disappeared just as quickly, leaving little impact at the box office or among audiences.

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Film Failed To Recover Even 2% Of Its Budget

Released on 18 January 2019, Rangeela Raja was directed by former CBFC chairman and filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani. Govinda played the role of Vijendra Pratap Singh in the film, but the character failed to connect with viewers.

Apart from directing the project, Pahlaj Nihalani also produced the film. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 19 crore. Shockingly, it managed to earn only around Rs 19 lakh at the box office, which was barely one per cent of its total budget.

Govinda Set For A Comeback

Despite the disappointing performance of his last release, Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most loved entertainers. Over the years, he delivered several memorable hits, including Hero No. 1, Aankhen, Khudgarz, Raja Babu, Deewana Mastana, Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Saajan Chale Sasural, Partner, Swarg, Coolie No. 1 and Shola Aur Shabnam.

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Now, reports suggest that the actor is preparing for a comeback with a film titled Duniyadari. The project is also expected to feature Sanjay Dutt and Tabu in prominent roles.