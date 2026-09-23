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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Sunita Ahuja Allegations: WATCH

Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Sunita Ahuja Allegations: WATCH

Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Rani Swarnkar during Ganeshotsav as controversy continues over allegations made by his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with co-star Rani Swarnkar.
  • His wife Sunita publicly alleged Govinda's romantic involvement with Rani.
  • Govinda responded to wife's remarks, urging her restraint.
  • Rani Swarnkar is Govinda's co-star in upcoming film 'Roopa'.

Actor Govinda visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganpati alongside his upcoming film ‘Roopa’ co-star and rumoured girlfriend Rani Swarnkar. The actor, who is gearing up for a comeback with the film, also performed the final aarti during the visit.

Govinda arrived in traditional white attire, while Rani opted for a festive outfit in red and mustard shades. A video showing the actor at the popular Ganpati pandal has since surfaced on social media and quickly gone viral.

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Govinda’s Visit Comes Amid Controversy

The actor’s appearance with Rani comes at a time when his personal life has been under scrutiny following allegations made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. She had alleged that Govinda was romantically involved with Rani and criticised the actor for being seen with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age.

Sunita had also taken aim at Rani’s clothing. Govinda subsequently responded strongly to the remarks made by his wife.

In a video, the actor said, “The group behind you, the gang, everyone is familiar with them. And I think that familiarity will come forward a lot. So it won't suit you either. And I think that in the future too, you will need me somewhere, at some point. So please don’t give such statements. The podcasts that are being run and the insults that are being done, please stay within your limits. This is my request to you”.

Rani Swarnkar To Star In Govinda’s ‘Roopa’

Govinda had introduced Rani to the media in July, presenting her as the new co-star for his upcoming film ‘Roopa’. The project and the pair’s association drew increased attention following their press conference.

The development also comes against the backdrop of Govinda’s public support for Sunita during her appearance on Netflix's reality streaming show ‘Lock Upp’. He had backed her during her stint on the show and later went to receive her after she was eliminated.

(With inputs from IANS)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Govinda doing at Lalbaugcha Raja?

Actor Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav with Rani Swarnkar. He sought blessings for his upcoming film 'Roopa' and also performed the final aarti.

Who is Rani Swarnkar?

Rani Swarnkar is Govinda's co-star in his upcoming film 'Roopa'. She is also rumored to be his girlfriend and was introduced to the media by Govinda in July.

Why is Govinda's visit with Rani Swarnkar controversial?

The visit comes amid controversy following allegations from his wife, Sunita Ahuja. She alleged Govinda was romantically involved with Rani and criticized Rani's age and attire.

How did Govinda respond to his wife's allegations?

Govinda responded strongly in a video, warning his wife against making such public statements. He asked her to

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Govinda Lalbaugcha Raja Sunita Ahuja MUMBAI Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Komal Rani Swarnkar Govinda Rumoured Girlfriend
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