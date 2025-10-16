Govinda Opens Up About Wife Sunita: 'My Children Handle My Wife…'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid swirling speculation about their marriage, Bollywood actor Govinda offered a rare insight into his long-standing relationship with wife Sunita Ahuja during his appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The actor described Sunita affectionately as “the child of the family” and revealed that he has “forgiven her many times” throughout the years.

Govinda on Sunita: “She’s a Child at Heart”

Speaking fondly about his wife, Govinda said, “She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she’s a child. Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn’t.”

The Hero No. 1 star added that while he sometimes struggles to understand Sunita’s perspective, he admires her honesty and strength.

“The problem with men is that they can’t think on those lines. I always believe that man runs the house but women run the whole world."

On whether Sunita ever points out his mistakes, he explained: “She has herself made so many mistakes… I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times."

Govinda reflected on the evolving nature of relationships, adding, “Sometimes, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, you rely too much on your wife. And as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, she explains also like a mother. They don’t realise it, but we see it.”

Couple Dismisses Divorce Rumours

The couple recently refuted media reports suggesting they were heading for a split. During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August, Sunita addressed the speculation, saying, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye."

Earlier, Sunita had also shared a vlog from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple, where she became emotional while speaking to a priest. She affirmed her faith, saying, “I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there."

Govinda -Sunita: A Marriage Built on Forgiveness and Understanding

The interview provides a rare glimpse into the actor’s personal life, highlighting a marriage that thrives on forgiveness, honesty, and shared responsibilities. Despite external rumours, Govinda and Sunita continue to maintain their bond, emphasizing the strength of family and faith.