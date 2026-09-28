India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govida's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani

'Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govida's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani

Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja visit amid relationship rumours, saying she only wants Govinda to be happy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunita Ahuja addressed Govinda-Komal Rani speculation, prioritizing her work.
  • She wished Govinda happiness, declining further comment on his life.
  • Govinda and Komal's public appearances continue fueling relationship rumours.

Sunita Ahuja has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Her remarks come after the two were recently spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita chose not to comment on the actor or his co-star, saying she only wants Govinda to be happy while making it clear that her priority is now her work.

ALSO READ: Siwet Tomar Evicted From 'Rise And Fall 2' After Physical Fight Leaves Shehzad Poonawalla's Clothes Torn

Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn't Want To Comment On Govinda, Komal

When Sunita was asked about Govinda and Komal Rani being seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago, she declined to discuss the matter in detail.

She said, "See, I'll tell you what, mujhe Govinda ke baare mai, na uske co-star ke baare mai mujhe kuch nahi bolna hai. I'm seeing he's happy, God bless him."

Sunita went on to say that she doesn't want to involve herself in the speculation surrounding Govinda's personal life. She added that she simply hopes he remains happy, regardless of where he is or who he is with.

She said, "Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jiye. Mujhe na abhi inn sab mai focus nahi karna hai. i just pray to God woh jaha bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush rahe. Mera main focus now is mera kaam. I don't want to get into controversies again and again."

'Jisko Jaha Khushi Milta Hai Wahi Pe Raho Bhai'

Sunita also appeared to stress that everyone should be free to choose what makes them happy.

She further said, "Jisko jaha khushi milta hai wahi pe raho bhai."

Her comments come amid continued public interest in Govinda and Komal Rani, whose repeated appearances together have fuelled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Govinda And Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja Appearance

A few days ago, Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Their latest public appearance has once again drawn attention to the relationship rumours surrounding them.

Their repeated sightings together have continued to prompt questions among viewers and fans.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances

Kashmera Shah Supported Sunita Ahuja

Earlier, Kashmera Shah had spoken in support of Sunita Ahuja after Komal Rani Swarnkar addressed the matter publicly for the first time.

A day after Komal, who has been described as Govinda's alleged girlfriend, called Sunita a "cunning woman" and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already experiencing marital problems before she entered the picture, Kashmera questioned how Komal could know such personal details about her co-star's married life.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sunita Ahuja's response to the Govinda and Komal Rani speculation?

Sunita Ahuja declined to comment on Govinda or his co-star, stating she only wishes for Govinda's happiness. She emphasized her current priority is her work and avoiding controversies.

Why is there speculation about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Speculation escalated after Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Their repeated public appearances together have fueled relationship rumors.

What did Sunita Ahuja say is her main focus now?

Sunita Ahuja explicitly stated that her main focus is now her work. She wants to avoid getting involved in controversies repeatedly.

Who supported Sunita Ahuja amidst the speculation?

Kashmera Shah publicly supported Sunita Ahuja. This came after Komal Rani Swarnkar had previously made comments against Sunita, claiming marital problems between Govinda and Sunita.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Lalbaugcha Raja Sunita Ahuja MUMBAI Komal Rani Swarnkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Pehle Mujhse Rights Lo’: Adnan Sami Reacts To Kullu’s Pakistani Spy Joke On ‘India’s Got Latent 2’
‘Pehle Mujhse Rights Lo’: Adnan Sami Reacts To Kullu’s Pakistani Spy Joke On ‘India’s Got Latent 2’
Celebrities
Income Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances
Income Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances
Celebrities
Siwet Tomar Evicted From 'Rise And Fall 2' After Physical Fight Leaves Shehzad Poonawalla's Clothes Torn
Siwet Tomar Evicted From 'Rise And Fall 2' After Physical Fight Leaves Shehzad Poonawalla's Clothes Torn
Celebrities
Anurag Kashyap On SRFTI Clash Between Students, ABGP: ‘This Is What They Stole Votes For In Bengal’
Anurag Kashyap On SRFTI Clash Between Students, ABGP: ‘This Is What They Stole Votes For In Bengal’
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Row: Owaisi reacts to Shahi Masjid controversy, says mosques cannot be demolished this way
Ujjain Clash: Shahi Masjid demolition row escalates, stone-pelting and lathi-charge reported
LPU Action: CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Strict Action, DGP Reaches Campus
Ujjain Mosque Row: Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Begins After Heavy Protest
Punjab News: Heavy Police Deployment at LPU After Campus Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget