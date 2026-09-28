Sunita Ahuja declined to comment on Govinda or his co-star, stating she only wishes for Govinda's happiness. She emphasized her current priority is her work and avoiding controversies.
'Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govida's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani
Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja visit amid relationship rumours, saying she only wants Govinda to be happy.
- Sunita Ahuja addressed Govinda-Komal Rani speculation, prioritizing her work.
- She wished Govinda happiness, declining further comment on his life.
- Govinda and Komal's public appearances continue fueling relationship rumours.
Sunita Ahuja has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Her remarks come after the two were recently spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita chose not to comment on the actor or his co-star, saying she only wants Govinda to be happy while making it clear that her priority is now her work.
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Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn't Want To Comment On Govinda, Komal
When Sunita was asked about Govinda and Komal Rani being seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago, she declined to discuss the matter in detail.
She said, "See, I'll tell you what, mujhe Govinda ke baare mai, na uske co-star ke baare mai mujhe kuch nahi bolna hai. I'm seeing he's happy, God bless him."
Sunita went on to say that she doesn't want to involve herself in the speculation surrounding Govinda's personal life. She added that she simply hopes he remains happy, regardless of where he is or who he is with.
She said, "Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jiye. Mujhe na abhi inn sab mai focus nahi karna hai. i just pray to God woh jaha bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush rahe. Mera main focus now is mera kaam. I don't want to get into controversies again and again."
'Jisko Jaha Khushi Milta Hai Wahi Pe Raho Bhai'
Sunita also appeared to stress that everyone should be free to choose what makes them happy.
She further said, "Jisko jaha khushi milta hai wahi pe raho bhai."
Her comments come amid continued public interest in Govinda and Komal Rani, whose repeated appearances together have fuelled speculation about the nature of their relationship.
Govinda And Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja Appearance
A few days ago, Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Their latest public appearance has once again drawn attention to the relationship rumours surrounding them.
Their repeated sightings together have continued to prompt questions among viewers and fans.
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Kashmera Shah Supported Sunita Ahuja
Earlier, Kashmera Shah had spoken in support of Sunita Ahuja after Komal Rani Swarnkar addressed the matter publicly for the first time.
A day after Komal, who has been described as Govinda's alleged girlfriend, called Sunita a "cunning woman" and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already experiencing marital problems before she entered the picture, Kashmera questioned how Komal could know such personal details about her co-star's married life.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Sunita Ahuja's response to the Govinda and Komal Rani speculation?
Why is there speculation about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar?
Speculation escalated after Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Their repeated public appearances together have fueled relationship rumors.
What did Sunita Ahuja say is her main focus now?
Sunita Ahuja explicitly stated that her main focus is now her work. She wants to avoid getting involved in controversies repeatedly.
Who supported Sunita Ahuja amidst the speculation?
Kashmera Shah publicly supported Sunita Ahuja. This came after Komal Rani Swarnkar had previously made comments against Sunita, claiming marital problems between Govinda and Sunita.