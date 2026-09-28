Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja addressed Govinda-Komal Rani speculation, prioritizing her work.

She wished Govinda happiness, declining further comment on his life.

Govinda and Komal's public appearances continue fueling relationship rumours.

Sunita Ahuja has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Her remarks come after the two were recently spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita chose not to comment on the actor or his co-star, saying she only wants Govinda to be happy while making it clear that her priority is now her work.

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Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn't Want To Comment On Govinda, Komal

When Sunita was asked about Govinda and Komal Rani being seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago, she declined to discuss the matter in detail.

She said, "See, I'll tell you what, mujhe Govinda ke baare mai, na uske co-star ke baare mai mujhe kuch nahi bolna hai. I'm seeing he's happy, God bless him."

Sunita went on to say that she doesn't want to involve herself in the speculation surrounding Govinda's personal life. She added that she simply hopes he remains happy, regardless of where he is or who he is with.

She said, "Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jiye. Mujhe na abhi inn sab mai focus nahi karna hai. i just pray to God woh jaha bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush rahe. Mera main focus now is mera kaam. I don't want to get into controversies again and again."

'Jisko Jaha Khushi Milta Hai Wahi Pe Raho Bhai'

Sunita also appeared to stress that everyone should be free to choose what makes them happy.

She further said, "Jisko jaha khushi milta hai wahi pe raho bhai."

Her comments come amid continued public interest in Govinda and Komal Rani, whose repeated appearances together have fuelled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Govinda And Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja Appearance

A few days ago, Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Their latest public appearance has once again drawn attention to the relationship rumours surrounding them.

Their repeated sightings together have continued to prompt questions among viewers and fans.

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Kashmera Shah Supported Sunita Ahuja

Earlier, Kashmera Shah had spoken in support of Sunita Ahuja after Komal Rani Swarnkar addressed the matter publicly for the first time.

A day after Komal, who has been described as Govinda's alleged girlfriend, called Sunita a "cunning woman" and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already experiencing marital problems before she entered the picture, Kashmera questioned how Komal could know such personal details about her co-star's married life.