Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fake film poster of Govinda and Komal went viral.

The poster fueled existing dating rumours about the duo.

Despite public appearances, their alleged relationship remains unconfirmed.

A poster allegedly showing Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar together in their upcoming film Roopa has gone viral on social media, prompting fresh reactions from users. The image appears to show Govinda hugging Komal from behind, but there is a catch: the poster was shared by an account that does not appear to be Komal’s official Instagram profile.

Is The Viral ‘Roopa’ Poster Real?

The viral poster features Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar against a mountainous backdrop. Komal is seen wearing a purple saree, while Govinda appears in a formal outfit thst includes a white jacket and black trousers.

The image quickly attracted attention because of the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal. However, checks of the Instagram account that originally shared the image found that it was posted by @komalraniswarnkarofficial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rani Swarnkar (@komalraniswarnkarofficial)

Komal Rani Swarnkar’s reported original Instagram account is @raniswarnkaar.

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Neither Govinda nor Komal has shared the poster from their respective accounts. The makers of Roopa have also not officially released a poster or first look for the film. The viral image therefore appears to be fake and possibly AI-generated.

Social Media Users React To Viral Image

Once the image began circulating, social media users flooded the post with reactions, with several comments referring to the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda, Komal and Sunita Ahuja.

One user wrote, "Beautiful jodi!"

Another commented, "Ai ki zaroorat nahi padti agar real hota."

A third user wrote, "Ek aurat jisne pure dil se apne pati uske parivar,uske bacche or uska ghar sambhala ho ..uski badua ni lagegi to kiski lagegi..."

Another wrote, "Sunita do baccho ki maa hain fir bhi inse beautiful."

One user simply commented, "Home breaker!"

Another said, "Ye uncle ko romance karte huye kaun dekhega?"

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About Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have been circulating for some time, although neither has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. The speculation has also unfolded amid reports of tensions between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Months ago, Govinda and Komal were reportedly spotted at an airport, where Govinda introduced her to the paparazzi. The appearance fuelled dating rumours surrounding the two.

More recently, the duo was reportedly seen at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Komal appeared to be wearing sindoor when they left the venue, leading to further speculation online.

Despite the continued buzz, there has been no official confirmation from Govinda or Komal about their alleged relationship.