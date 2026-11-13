Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Komal Rani Swarnkar shared romantic film stills with Govinda.

Rakhi Sawant reacted with angry emojis to Komal's post.

Sunita Ahuja recently affirmed her 40-year marriage with Govinda.

Rumours linking Govinda and Komal Rani continue circulating.

Komal Rani Swarnkar has shared a new glimpse from her upcoming film Roopa. The carousel features Govinda in close, romantic poses with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. The pictures have caught the attention on social media, with Rakhi Sawant reacting. The development comes days after Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, spoke about their 40-year marriage and said that no one can separate them.

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Govinda, Komal Rani Swarnkar Share Romantic Moments In 'Roopa' Post

In the latest pictures, Komal Rani Swarnkar is dressed in a purple saree. Govinda, meanwhile, wears a white shirt, blazer and black trousers. The two pose with their arms around each other, giving the photographs a romantic feel.

Sharing the pictures, Komal wrote, "Beautiful glimpses of Roopa." She also added a song to the post, featuring the lines, "Pyaar ka zamaana kabhi hoga na puraana, pyaar karte hain, karte rahenge naye premiyon ki tarah."

Rakhi Sawant reacted to Komal's post by dropping several red angry-face emojis. While she did not add a written comment, her reaction has drawn attention amid the ongoing discussion around Govinda, Komal and Sunita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rani Swarnkar (@raniswarnkaar)

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Sunita Ahuja's 'Alag Toh Koi Nahi Kar Sakta' Remark Back In Focus

The latest social media activity comes amid persistent speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage. Rumours linking Govinda and Komal Rani have also circulated, particularly after the two were spotted together on several occasions. Govinda has previously dismissed reports of an affair, while Komal has also made allegations against Sunita on social media.

Sunita recently spoke about her marriage during a home tour with Pinkvilla. Addressing speculation about their relationship, she expressed confidence in their bond.

She said, "40 saal ki shaadi hai, kyun nahi rahegi? Waqt-waqt ki baat hai, woh apna kar rahe hain, main apna kar rahi hoon, alag toh iss duniya mein mujhe aur usse koi nahi kar sakta." [It has been a 40-year marriage, so why wouldn’t it last? It is a matter of time. He is going about his life, and I am going about mine. No one in this world can separate him and me.]

The couple's relationship has remained in the headlines amid reports of disagreements and speculation about a possible separation. Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce but later withdrew the case. Govinda and Sunita have also been spotted together less frequently than before, although they appeared on Lock Upp 2, where Govinda had come to take her wife back home amid health concerns.