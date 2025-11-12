Was Govinda's Wife Sunita With Him When He Fainted? Close Friend Reveals...

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai early Wednesday morning after he experienced a sudden spell of weakness and disorientation late at night. The news sparked concern among his fans, but his close friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal has now provided an update on the actor’s condition, assuring that he is recovering well.

What Led to Govinda’s Hospitalisation

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lalit Bindal revealed that Govinda had been feeling unwell since Tuesday morning. “Kal din mein unko weakness thi, and then achanak se shaam ko disorientation laga tha for a few seconds. Unconscious hue the… Uske baad unke family doctor ne unko phone pe ek dawai batai which he took,” Lalit said.

According to him, the actor took the prescribed medicine around 8:30–9:00 pm and went to rest. However, at around midnight, Govinda again began feeling uneasy, disoriented, and short of breath. Concerned, he called Lalit, who reached his home within minutes. “Following advice from his doctor, we took him to the hospital. He was admitted to the emergency ward around 1 am,” Lalit added.

Govinda’s Current Health Status

Offering a positive update, Lalit shared that the actor has been moved out of the emergency ward and into a private room. “Several tests have been done. Now, all his reports are awaited. He is under constant observation. Govinda is resting at the moment. There is no word on discharge yet as the doctors are waiting for the reports’ result to come and then will decide a further course of action. I spoke to Govinda in the morning, and he told me that he is feeling better,” he confirmed.

Why His Family Wasn’t Present Initially

Lalit also addressed the curiosity surrounding the absence of Govinda’s family during his hospitalisation. “Sunita was not in town and had gone for a wedding. She came to Mumbai late at night, and is coming to the hospital now. Meanwhile, his daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work. She is also on her way back, and will be with Govinda by the evening,” he clarified.

Govinda’s hospitalisation came just a day after his visit to veteran actor Dharmendra, who is also recuperating after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Fans across the country have since flooded social media with prayers for the actor’s swift recovery.