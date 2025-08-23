Govinda Greets Paparazzi With Smiles & Kisses Amid Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja; WATCH

Actor Govinda was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening, hours after reports surfaced that his wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for divorce. While neither Govinda nor Sunita have confirmed the news, the veteran actor appeared unbothered as he greeted paparazzi with smiles, waves, and flying kisses.

Govinda’s Calm Demeanour at Airport

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda was dressed in an all-white outfit paired with sunglasses. Accompanied by his team, he posed patiently for photographers, smiling, waving, and even blowing kisses before making his way inside the airport.

A few fans noticed his presence but hesitated to approach him, while others recorded videos from a distance.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports Surface

Earlier in the day, a report by Hauterrfly claimed that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from Govinda in Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The petition reportedly cited “cruelty, adultery, and desertion” as grounds.

The report further mentioned that Govinda did not appear in court until a show-cause notice was issued in May this year. Since June, the couple has reportedly been attending court-mandated counselling sessions. However, there has been no official confirmation from Govinda, Sunita, or their legal representatives.

Marriage and Family Life

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987, though they kept their marriage private for nearly four years. They are parents to two children — daughter Narmada (also known as Tina) and son Yashvardhan. The couple also suffered the tragic loss of a prematurely born daughter, who passed away three months after birth.

Recently, in a vlog, Sunita had spoken about enduring a difficult year and revealed she prayed to Goddess Kali, asking for protection for her marriage against ill-wishers.

On the Work Front

Govinda, who once ruled Bollywood with his comic timing and dance moves, was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.