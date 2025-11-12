Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Says Overwork Took A Toll: ‘Yoga-Pranayam Is Better

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda Discharged From Hospital, Says Overwork Took A Toll: ‘Yoga-Pranayam Is Better

Actor Govinda has been discharged from CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai after a health scare. The actor said he was fatigued from excessive work and credited Yoga-Pranayam for his recovery.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Govinda was discharged from CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, earlier today after being admitted following complaints of fatigue and disorientation. The actor, who had been under medical observation for the past two days, spoke to the media upon leaving the hospital and assured fans that he was feeling much better.

Addressing reporters stationed outside, Govinda reflected on the cause of his health scare, saying, “I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better... Doctors have given me medicine...”

The 60-year-old actor appeared in good spirits as he waved to fans gathered outside the hospital premises.

 

Actor Reflects on Lifestyle and Health Choices

Govinda, known for his energetic dance moves and fitness, hinted that overexertion might have triggered his recent health concerns. His comments about preferring Yoga and Pranayam over intense physical workouts have resonated with many of his admirers, who praised his candidness about health and balance.

Earlier reports indicated that the actor had experienced dizziness and a severe headache before being admitted to the hospital. His close friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal had earlier confirmed that Govinda was rushed to the facility after feeling uneasy at home.

Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Following his discharge, Govinda’s fans flooded social media with well-wishes, expressing relief that the actor was doing better. Videos from outside the hospital showed the Hero No. 1 actor thanking his supporters and exchanging smiles with the crowd.

The actor’s manager also confirmed that all medical tests were completed and that he would continue to rest at home under doctors’ supervision.

Govinda’s health scare comes just days after his visit to veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
