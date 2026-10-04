Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tina Ahuja refused commenting on Komal Rani's recent allegations.

Komal Rani denied Govinda affair, alleged Sunita Ahuja's mental harassment.

Rani claimed Sunita harassed, isolated someone; rejected being home-breaker.

Reports of differences between Govinda and Sunita circulated for months.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja has declined to comment on questions surrounding actor Komal Rani and the ongoing reports linking her with the Bollywood star. The development comes after Komal Rani addressed the rumours on social media and described reports of an affair with Govinda as false.

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Tina Ahuja Chooses Not To Respond To Questions About Komal Rani

Tina Ahuja was recently spotted at an event, where she was asked about Komal Rani’s social media posts and her allegations concerning Tina’s mother, Sunita Ahuja.

When asked what she had to say about Komal Rani making several allegations against Sunita on Instagram, Tina chose not to respond to the question. She instead requested that the conversation remain focused on the event.

Tina said, “Yeh wali jagah pe hum plea”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

What Did Komal Rani Say In Her Social Media Post?

Komal Rani had earlier shared a post addressing the controversy and made several allegations about Sunita Ahuja. She also rejected the claims that she was involved in an affair with Govinda.

In her post, Komal Rani wrote, “The curses of women who have been trying to kill their own husbands for years do not affect anyone. Homes that are already broken cannot have a home-breaker.”

She further wrote, “Mentally harass someone, stop them from working, make them sit at home and force them to be ruined, completely isolate them and push them to the brink of death. I don’t think any good wife treats her husband this way. Such women are mentally ill. Stop using my name for your agenda. May God protect everyone.”

The statements were made by Komal Rani in her social media post and are allegations rather than independently established facts.

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Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987. The couple initially kept their marriage private before later celebrating their daughter Tina Ahuja’s first birthday, an event attended by several prominent celebrities.

The couple have two children, a son and a daughter. Reports about differences between Govinda and Sunita have been circulating for several months, keeping their personal life in the spotlight.

For now, Tina has chosen not to comment on the latest controversy involving her family.