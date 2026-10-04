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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja declined to comment on Komal Rani’s claims involving Sunita Ahuja and the reports linking Komal with the actor.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tina Ahuja refused commenting on Komal Rani's recent allegations.
  • Komal Rani denied Govinda affair, alleged Sunita Ahuja's mental harassment.
  • Rani claimed Sunita harassed, isolated someone; rejected being home-breaker.
  • Reports of differences between Govinda and Sunita circulated for months.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja has declined to comment on questions surrounding actor Komal Rani and the ongoing reports linking her with the Bollywood star. The development comes after Komal Rani addressed the rumours on social media and described reports of an affair with Govinda as false.

ALSO READ: Govinda Hugs Komal Rani Swarnkar In 'Roopa' Poster? Users React As Alleged First Look Goes Viral

Tina Ahuja Chooses Not To Respond To Questions About Komal Rani

Tina Ahuja was recently spotted at an event, where she was asked about Komal Rani’s social media posts and her allegations concerning Tina’s mother, Sunita Ahuja.

When asked what she had to say about Komal Rani making several allegations against Sunita on Instagram, Tina chose not to respond to the question. She instead requested that the conversation remain focused on the event.

Tina said, “Yeh wali jagah pe hum plea”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

What Did Komal Rani Say In Her Social Media Post?

Komal Rani had earlier shared a post addressing the controversy and made several allegations about Sunita Ahuja. She also rejected the claims that she was involved in an affair with Govinda.

In her post, Komal Rani wrote, “The curses of women who have been trying to kill their own husbands for years do not affect anyone. Homes that are already broken cannot have a home-breaker.”

She further wrote, “Mentally harass someone, stop them from working, make them sit at home and force them to be ruined, completely isolate them and push them to the brink of death. I don’t think any good wife treats her husband this way. Such women are mentally ill. Stop using my name for your agenda. May God protect everyone.”

The statements were made by Komal Rani in her social media post and are allegations rather than independently established facts.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987. The couple initially kept their marriage private before later celebrating their daughter Tina Ahuja’s first birthday, an event attended by several prominent celebrities.

The couple have two children, a son and a daughter. Reports about differences between Govinda and Sunita have been circulating for several months, keeping their personal life in the spotlight.

For now, Tina has chosen not to comment on the latest controversy involving her family.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tina Ahuja decline to comment on Komal Rani?

Tina Ahuja chose not to respond when asked about Komal Rani's allegations concerning her mother, Sunita Ahuja. She requested that the conversation remain focused on the event she was attending.

What did Komal Rani say in her social media post?

Komal Rani rejected claims of an affair with Govinda and made several allegations about Sunita Ahuja. She also suggested that some women might be trying to harm their own husbands.

What rumors did Komal Rani address?

Komal Rani addressed ongoing reports linking her with Bollywood star Govinda. She described reports of an affair with Govinda as false on social media.

When did Govinda and Sunita Ahuja get married?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on March 11, 1987. They initially kept their marriage private before celebrating their daughter Tina Ahuja's first birthday.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Tina Ahuja Sunita Ahuja Komal Rani Swarnkar
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