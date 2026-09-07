Gouri Tonnk Questions Follower-Based Casting: ‘What Does Talent Have To Do With Followers?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gouri Tonnk questions social media follower influence on talent.

She highlighted demanding schedules, working through illness on set.

Actress recalled completing emotional scene despite losing voice.

TV budgets often prevent shoot cancellations due to illness.

Actress Gouri Tonnk, currently seen as Madhavi Shah in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, has spoken about the growing influence of social media on the entertainment industry. Known for roles in Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat, she feels follower counts are increasingly being linked to an actor’s talent. Gouri questioned the practice, saying social media popularity should not determine whether someone is suitable for a role. She also spoke about the demanding schedules faced by television actors, including working through illness and exhaustion. Recalling her experience on Teri Meri Doriyaann, she explained how she completed an emotionally intense scene despite losing her voice.

Gouri Tonnk Questions Social Media Follower Culture

Gouri believes social media has altered how talent is assessed, even though she does not think the definition of stardom itself has changed. "Well, the concept of stardom has not changed, but in my opinion, the concept of talent has changed with social media.”

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She added: “Because many times on social media, those who have more followers are considered more talented. I hear from many people that they got rejected for some roles because they don't have a social media following, and I don't see any point in that. I mean, what does someone's talent have to do with their social media followers?"

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The actress also disagreed with comparing short-form social media content with professional acting. She pointed out that a 15-, 30-, or 60-second reel is very different from spending an entire day on a television or film set, often with multiple takes and little rest.

Gouri Recalls Shooting With Lost Voice

Gouri recalled a particularly difficult shoot from Teri Meri Doriyaann. She had almost completely lost her voice while filming an emotional sequence in which her character believed her son had died. “I did a scene when my voice was completely gone, very badly gone. And in that scene, I feel like my son is no more and his stretcher comes in, and it was a whole crying, wailing scene.”

She told her director about the problem and warned that performing the scene could leave her unable to speak for the rest of the day. The director supported her and allowed the team to rehearse without her voice before filming. They eventually completed the scene in one take, which was approved. Gouri said viewers watching the sequence would not have realised that she had lost her voice during the shoot.

Why TV Shoots Continue Despite Illness

Gouri also discussed the financial pressures behind television production. According to the actress, TV productions generally operate with smaller budgets than films, making it difficult to cancel an entire day's shoot when an actor falls ill. “Mostly while working on TV, because the budget of TV is so small that just because one artist is ill, the shoot cannot suddenly be cancelled.”

She explained that film productions can sometimes adjust schedules because of their larger budgets, whereas cancelling a television shoot can create high additional costs. “It becomes very costly. So these are all the challenges that we have to face while working on TV." Gouri is currently appearing in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein. Her other television credits include Kaamnaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat.