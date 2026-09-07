Gouri questions the growing trend of linking follower counts to an actor's talent. She believes social media popularity should not determine suitability for a role, as it is separate from actual acting talent.
Gouri Tonnk Questions Follower-Based Casting: ‘What Does Talent Have To Do With Followers?’
Gouri Tonnk has questioned the growing importance of social media followers in casting, saying popularity does not define talent.
- Gouri Tonnk questions social media follower influence on talent.
- She highlighted demanding schedules, working through illness on set.
- Actress recalled completing emotional scene despite losing voice.
- TV budgets often prevent shoot cancellations due to illness.
Actress Gouri Tonnk, currently seen as Madhavi Shah in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, has spoken about the growing influence of social media on the entertainment industry. Known for roles in Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat, she feels follower counts are increasingly being linked to an actor’s talent. Gouri questioned the practice, saying social media popularity should not determine whether someone is suitable for a role. She also spoke about the demanding schedules faced by television actors, including working through illness and exhaustion. Recalling her experience on Teri Meri Doriyaann, she explained how she completed an emotionally intense scene despite losing her voice.
Gouri Tonnk Questions Social Media Follower Culture
Gouri believes social media has altered how talent is assessed, even though she does not think the definition of stardom itself has changed. "Well, the concept of stardom has not changed, but in my opinion, the concept of talent has changed with social media.”
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She added: “Because many times on social media, those who have more followers are considered more talented. I hear from many people that they got rejected for some roles because they don't have a social media following, and I don't see any point in that. I mean, what does someone's talent have to do with their social media followers?"
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The actress also disagreed with comparing short-form social media content with professional acting. She pointed out that a 15-, 30-, or 60-second reel is very different from spending an entire day on a television or film set, often with multiple takes and little rest.
Gouri Recalls Shooting With Lost Voice
Gouri recalled a particularly difficult shoot from Teri Meri Doriyaann. She had almost completely lost her voice while filming an emotional sequence in which her character believed her son had died. “I did a scene when my voice was completely gone, very badly gone. And in that scene, I feel like my son is no more and his stretcher comes in, and it was a whole crying, wailing scene.”
She told her director about the problem and warned that performing the scene could leave her unable to speak for the rest of the day. The director supported her and allowed the team to rehearse without her voice before filming. They eventually completed the scene in one take, which was approved. Gouri said viewers watching the sequence would not have realised that she had lost her voice during the shoot.
Why TV Shoots Continue Despite Illness
Gouri also discussed the financial pressures behind television production. According to the actress, TV productions generally operate with smaller budgets than films, making it difficult to cancel an entire day's shoot when an actor falls ill. “Mostly while working on TV, because the budget of TV is so small that just because one artist is ill, the shoot cannot suddenly be cancelled.”
She explained that film productions can sometimes adjust schedules because of their larger budgets, whereas cancelling a television shoot can create high additional costs. “It becomes very costly. So these are all the challenges that we have to face while working on TV." Gouri is currently appearing in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein. Her other television credits include Kaamnaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Gouri Tonnk's opinion on social media's influence on actor talent assessment?
Why does Gouri Tonnk disagree with comparing social media content to professional acting?
She points out that short social media reels (15-60 seconds) are vastly different from spending an entire day on a television or film set. Professional acting often involves multiple takes and little rest, unlike brief online content.
Can Gouri Tonnk recall a challenging shoot where she had to work while unwell?
Yes, she recounted filming an emotionally intense, wailing scene for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' despite having almost completely lost her voice. She managed to complete the scene in one take, approved by the director.
Why do TV shoots often continue even when an actor is ill, according to Gouri Tonnk?
Gouri explains that TV productions typically operate with smaller budgets than films. Cancelling an entire day's shoot due to one actor's illness becomes prohibitively expensive, making schedule adjustments difficult.