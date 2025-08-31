Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gordon Ramsay Undergoes Skin Cancer Treatment, Urges Fans To Prioritise Sun Protection

Gordon Ramsay Undergoes Skin Cancer Treatment, Urges Fans To Prioritise Sun Protection

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he recently underwent treatment for skin cancer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he recently underwent treatment for skin cancer. The 58-year-old shared an update with fans on Saturday, posting a photo on Instagram of stitches below his ear while encouraging followers to take sun safety seriously.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund,” Ramsay wrote in his post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Causes and symptoms

According to the National Institutes of Health, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and is primarily caused by sun damage. While BCC typically grows slowly, it rarely spreads to other parts of the body.

Fans and family react to Gordon Ramsay’s post

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support. TV personality Robert Rinder responded with a heart emoji, while Ramsay’s daughter Holly wrote, “Love you, Dad.” Cancer Research UK also praised the chef for using his platform to spread awareness, writing, “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

The announcement has been widely applauded for raising awareness about skin health, with many social media users commending Ramsay’s candid approach.

Gordon Ramsay’s previous health scare

This update comes just over a year after Ramsay was hospitalised following a cycling accident. At the time, the MasterChef star joked about his injuries, saying in a June 2024 Instagram post, “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.” By December, he shared a video montage of his recovery, revealing that his bruises had fully healed.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Gordon Ramsay
