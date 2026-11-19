Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major milestone 32 years after he moved to Los Angeles. The chef shared photographs and videos from the special ceremony on Instagram, expressing gratitude to everyone who helped make the occasion memorable. Ramsay also thanked Lisa Vanderpump, Joel McHale, Kevin Frazier and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for their support. Known for his successful restaurant ventures and popular television shows, the British chef has built a global reputation over the years. The honour comes shortly after he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Gordon Ramsay Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Gordon Ramsay has added another achievement to his career with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The celebrity chef shared moments from the ceremony on Instagram, reflecting on how far he had come since arriving in Los Angeles in 1994.

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Expressing his happiness, Ramsay wrote, “Truly an honour !!! Can’t believe since I came to Los Angeles in 1994, I’d be standing here 32 years later on my own star on the @hwdwalkoffame. Thanks to @lisavanderpump @joelmchale @kevinfrazier and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for an incredible morning !! Gx.”

The ceremony was attended by people who have been part of his journey, including Lisa Vanderpump, Joel McHale and Kevin Frazier. The recognition marks an important moment in Ramsay's career, which spans restaurants, television and several international ventures.

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Gordon Ramsay's Television Career And Global Recognition

Ramsay first gained wider attention through his British television miniseries Boiling Point in 1999. His reputation grew through popular programmes such as Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word.

Known for his fiery temperament, sharp remarks and demanding approach in the kitchen, Ramsay became a familiar face on television. He also featured in the American versions of MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Hell's Kitchen, alongside shows such as Hotel Hell, Gordon Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Next Level Chef.

His programme Kitchen Nightmares received British Academy Television Awards for Best Feature in 2005 and 2008, further strengthening his standing in the television industry.

Gordon Ramsay's Family And 60th Birthday Celebrations

Away from the kitchen, Ramsay shares his life with his wife, Tana Ramsay, whom he married in 1996. The couple has six children: Megan, twins Holly Anna and Jack Scott, Matilda (Tilly), Oscar James and Jesse James.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition comes shortly after Ramsay celebrated his 60th birthday. The chef marked the occasion by sharing a monochrome, shirtless photograph on Instagram, showing off his muscular physique.

He thanked fans for their birthday wishes and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for the incredible birthday messages! Day 2 of being 60……LFG !!!!” From building a successful restaurant empire to becoming one of television's most recognisable chefs, Ramsay's Hollywood Walk of Fame star marks another significant achievement in his career.