Selena Gomez ensured a standout moment at the Golden Globes red carpet this year, drawing attention the instant she arrived at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. While nominations were a key part of the evening, it was her bold style transformation and couture fashion choice that made her one of the night’s most talked-about appearances.

Returning to the Golden Globes after attending the ceremony in 2025, the actor-singer looked confident and radiant as she stepped into the spotlight in Los Angeles. The night carried added significance for Gomez, who earned her fourth consecutive nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. Regardless of the final outcome, her arrival alone generated major buzz across the red carpet.

A Chanel Couture Moment on the Red Carpet

For the prestigious evening, the Rare Beauty founder chose a striking Chanel couture creation that balanced classic elegance with bold detailing. Gomez wore a black velvet bustier gown featuring dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and sculptural white floral embellishments. The intricate flowers were crafted from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza, lending the look a textured, architectural quality.

Details shared about the ensemble revealed the level of craftsmanship involved. The gown included more than 200 embroidered elements and took over 323 hours to complete, underscoring the couture artistry behind the statement look.

A Shorter Haircut Sparks Conversation

While the gown captured attention, Gomez’s hairstyle quickly became a focal point of discussion. She debuted her shortest haircut to date, opting for a chin-length bob styled with finger curls. The sleek, dark brown cut framed her face and added a subtle vintage feel to the overall aesthetic.

Her beauty look remained soft yet polished, with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, and a deep maroon lip completing the ensemble. Diamond earrings and coordinating rings added a refined finishing touch without overpowering the dramatic gown.

A Personal Touch With Benny Blanco by Her Side

Accompanying Gomez on the carpet was her husband, music producer Benny Blanco. He complemented her look in a classic black suit, keeping the focus on her couture moment. The couple shared warm, affectionate moments throughout their appearance, bringing a personal and intimate element to the high-fashion setting.

The appearance also invited comparisons to Gomez’s 2025 Golden Globes outing, when the “Bluest Flame” singer attended with her then-fiancé. That year, she wore an icy blue off-the-shoulder Prada gown and styled her hair in a shoulder-length bob with old Hollywood waves, a look that was widely praised for its fairytale-inspired elegance.

Across her career, Gomez has now received five Golden Globe nominations, reinforcing her growing presence as both a television performer and a red carpet style icon.