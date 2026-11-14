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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Give Sharad Kapoor The Work He Deserves’: AICWA Appeals To Bollywood After Actor Seeks Work

‘Give Sharad Kapoor The Work He Deserves’: AICWA Appeals To Bollywood After Actor Seeks Work

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appeals to Bollywood filmmakers and celebrities to offer Sharad Kapoor acting opportunities as the actor seeks work and support to restart his career.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
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  • AICWA emphasized industry instability, urging support for deserving artists.

Actor Sharad Kapoor has received support from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), with its president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, appealing to Bollywood filmmakers and celebrities to offer him acting opportunities. In a video message, Gupta highlighted the uncertainty faced by actors in the film industry and urged the fraternity to stand by Kapoor. The appeal comes after the actor sought professional opportunities and moral support from the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), clarifying that he wants to return to work and is not seeking financial assistance.

AICWA Backs Sharad

In his video message, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to filmmakers and celebrities to support Sharad Kapoor by offering him work. Speaking about the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, Gupta highlighted how actors may have to wait months or even years between projects.

“Woh sirf 50 saal ke hain. Aaj unhe hamari zaroorat hai. Industry ki ek kadwi sachchai yeh hai ki aaj aapko ek kaam milega, lekin doosra kaam 10 din baad, ek saal baad ya do saal baad mile, ya shayad na mile. Kaam ki koi guarantee nahi hai.” (“He is only 50 years old. Today, he needs us. A harsh reality of the industry is that you may get one job today, but the next opportunity could come after 10 days, a year or two years, or you may not get one at all. There is no guarantee of work.”)

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He further spoke about the difficulties faced by actors and other industry workers, pointing out that the lack of regular opportunities has put their professional futures at risk.

“Kai baar actors aur workers saamne aa rahe hain, kyunki industry ki haalat bahut kharab hai. Kaam bahut kam hai aur unka future bhi khatre mein hai. Unhe kab tak kaam milega? Kis umar tak kaam milega? Yeh hamesha ek bada sawaal hai. Isliye humein Sharad Kapoor ki madad karni chahiye. Aaj humein unke saath khada hona chahiye.” (“Actors and workers are coming forward because the industry is in a difficult situation. There is very little work, and their future is also in danger. How long will they continue to get work? Until what age will they find opportunities? These are important questions. That is why we should help Sharad Kapoor and stand by him.”)

Gupta urged members of the film fraternity to extend their support to Kapoor and help him find suitable acting opportunities.

Sharad Appeals For Work

The AICWA appeal comes after a video of Sharad Kapoor handing over his pet dogs to an NGO for care surfaced on social media. According to the report, the actor took the decision because his health had not been keeping well.

After the video went viral, actor Jaya Bhattacharya visited Kapoor and shared a video on Instagram in which he appealed to CINTAA for professional opportunities. Kapoor said he was looking for good acting assignments and wanted the association's support in finding work. He also acknowledged CINTAA's past support for artists and said that even moral encouragement would mean a lot to him.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Enters India’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Despite 10.6% Box Office Drop On Day 9

The actor clarified that financial assistance was not his concern. He emphasised that he considers himself a capable actor and simply wants an opportunity to resume his professional career. With AICWA now extending its support, Kapoor's appeal has received backing from the association, which has urged Bollywood filmmakers and celebrities to offer him suitable opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Sharad Kapoor to seek help?

A video of him giving his pet dogs to an NGO due to ill health circulated, after which he publicly appealed to CINTAA for professional work opportunities.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News CINTAA AICWA SHARAD KAPOOR Suresh Shyamlal Gupta
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