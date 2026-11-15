Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on November 12. Confirming the news through a social media post, the actress shared a personal note and requested people to respect her family's privacy as they come to terms with the loss. She also thanked everyone who has offered prayers and support during this difficult time. Their daughter, Megha, has announced details of a prayer meeting to remember Jayanta, who was popularly known as Babu. He was associated with the film and television industry as a producer.

Moushumi Chatterjee Requests Privacy After Husband's Death

Moushumi Chatterjee has asked people to give her and her daughter time and space following the death of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee. Sharing the news on social media, the actress remembered him by his affectionate nickname, Babu, and thanked well-wishers for standing by the family.

My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period. Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same. 🙏 — Moushumi Chatterjee (@MoushumiChatte6) November 14, 2026

In her note, she wrote, “My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same.”

Jayanta Mukherjee Dies After Age-Related Health Issues

Jayanta breathed his last on November 12 at his Mumbai residence. He had reportedly been dealing with age-related ailments and other health issues for some time. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed his death to IANS. He also shared that Jayanta had been battling health problems.

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Daughter Megha Announces Prayer Meeting Details

Jayanta and Moushumi's daughter, Megha, issued a statement announcing a prayer meeting in her father's memory. The gathering will take place on November 15, 2026, at Shri Khatwari Darbar in Mumbai.

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The statement read, “With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. A prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday, at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm.”

Jayanta was the son of renowned singer and composer Hemant Kumar. He built his own career in the entertainment industry as a film and television producer. His film credits include Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), while his television work included the serial Talaash (1992).

The family has requested privacy as they mourn Jayanta's death and remember his life and work.