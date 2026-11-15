Jayanta Mukherjee, veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, passed away on November 12. He was known in the industry as a film and television producer.
'Give Me And My Daughter Time': Moushumi Chatterjee Issues First Statement After Husband Jayanta Mukherjee’s Death
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee mourns her husband Jayanta Mukherjee's death and requests privacy. Daughter Megha announces a prayer meeting to honour the film and television producer.
- Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee passed away.
- Mukherjee died November 12 from age-related health issues.
- Actress Moushumi Chatterjee requested privacy following husband's demise.
- Daughter Megha announced a prayer meeting for November 15.
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on November 12. Confirming the news through a social media post, the actress shared a personal note and requested people to respect her family's privacy as they come to terms with the loss. She also thanked everyone who has offered prayers and support during this difficult time. Their daughter, Megha, has announced details of a prayer meeting to remember Jayanta, who was popularly known as Babu. He was associated with the film and television industry as a producer.
Moushumi Chatterjee Requests Privacy After Husband's Death
Moushumi Chatterjee has asked people to give her and her daughter time and space following the death of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee. Sharing the news on social media, the actress remembered him by his affectionate nickname, Babu, and thanked well-wishers for standing by the family.
My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period. Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same. 🙏— Moushumi Chatterjee (@MoushumiChatte6) November 14, 2026
In her note, she wrote, “My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same.”
Jayanta Mukherjee Dies After Age-Related Health Issues
Jayanta breathed his last on November 12 at his Mumbai residence. He had reportedly been dealing with age-related ailments and other health issues for some time. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed his death to IANS. He also shared that Jayanta had been battling health problems.
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Daughter Megha Announces Prayer Meeting Details
Jayanta and Moushumi's daughter, Megha, issued a statement announcing a prayer meeting in her father's memory. The gathering will take place on November 15, 2026, at Shri Khatwari Darbar in Mumbai.
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The statement read, “With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. A prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday, at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm.”
Jayanta was the son of renowned singer and composer Hemant Kumar. He built his own career in the entertainment industry as a film and television producer. His film credits include Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), while his television work included the serial Talaash (1992).
The family has requested privacy as they mourn Jayanta's death and remember his life and work.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who recently passed away, prompting Moushumi Chatterjee's social media post?
What was Jayanta Mukherjee's profession in the entertainment industry?
Jayanta Mukherjee built his career as a film and television producer. He was also the son of renowned singer and composer Hemant Kumar.
What request did Moushumi Chatterjee make following her husband's death?
Moushumi Chatterjee has requested privacy and space for herself and her daughter during this difficult period of mourning. She also expressed gratitude for the prayers and support received.
When and where is the prayer meeting for Jayanta Mukherjee being held?
A prayer meeting for Jayanta Mukherjee will be held on November 15, 2026, from 5:30-7:30 pm at Shri Khatwari Darbar in Mumbai. His daughter, Megha, announced the details.