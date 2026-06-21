Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump impersonator Avinash Agarwal roasted Alia Bhatt, won premiere.

Jokes about Alia's acting and show's past controversy ensued.

Sukrut Deo's emotional act earned perfect scores, missed winning.

Alia Bhatt publicly praised Sukrut's performance on Instagram.

The opening episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 delivered exactly what fans expected: chaos, sharp humour and unpredictable moments. While viewers tuned in to watch host Samay Raina’s trademark roasting, the biggest surprise came when guest panellist Alia Bhatt found herself at the receiving end of brutal jokes from a contestant impersonating Donald Trump. From sharp one-liners aimed at Alia and Sharvari to references to the show’s earlier controversies, the act quickly became the standout moment of the night. But while the Trump impersonator won the episode, another emotional performance also left a lasting impact on everyone watching.

Trump Impersonator Steals The Show

Contestant Avinash Agarwal walked onto the stage with a Donald Trump impersonation that instantly grabbed attention. From the voice and expressions to the mannerisms, he stayed in character throughout and kept the audience engaged. The act quickly turned sharper when he joked, “Thank God your other guy Ranbir is not here,” leaving Alia Bhatt briefly confused. He soon clarified he was referring not to Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor, but YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, indirectly referencing the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent Season 1.

That Donald Trump Guy Roasted Alia Very Badly, She's Crying 😂🤣😂#SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/GcmILtwWHu — Filmy_Duniya (@AyyanPanda) June 20, 2026

Alia Bhatt Gets Roasted

The performance reached another level when Samay Raina asked Alia for her reaction, and she struggled to respond immediately. Without missing a beat, Avinash delivered the line that brought the house down: “Somebody give her a script and a director.” The audience erupted. Even Samay celebrated the moment with a party popper. Later, when Alia struggled to use a party popper herself, the contestant added another sharp remark in Trump’s signature style: “Somebody give her an action director.”

Sharvari was not spared either. At one point, after she reacted loudly, he said, “Keep the volume down. I don’t like women being empowered.” That remark drew strong reactions, with Alia jokingly throwing water bottles at him. Despite the brutal roasting, the panel clearly admired Avinash’s consistency and comic timing. Every panellist awarded him 10 points, except Sharvari, who gave him 9.5. Since his predicted score matched the average, he emerged as the winner of the premiere episode.

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Sukrut Deo Wins Hearts

While Avinash won the episode, Sukrut Deo delivered one of the most emotional moments of the night. Performing as a drunken man, Sukrut stayed fully committed to his act and refused to break character until the very end. His performance struck a chord with the panel and earned him a perfect average score as well. However, since Sukrut had predicted his score to be 8, he missed out on winning

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Sukrut’s performance clearly left a strong impact on Alia Bhatt. After the episode aired, she shared her admiration publicly on Instagram Stories. Posting about him, she wrote, “What a star! Give this legend all the love and more.” The shoutout added to the growing buzz around Sukrut, who has already emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants from the premiere.

The first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 delivered viral moments, sharp humour and emotional highs. From Avinash Agarwal’s winning Trump act to Sukrut Deo’s moving performance, the season has kicked off with plenty to talk about.