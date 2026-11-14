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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGiribabu Dies At 83 Due To Age-Related Illnesses; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi Pay Tribute

Giribabu Dies At 83 Due To Age-Related Illnesses; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi Pay Tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu passes away at 83 in Hyderabad. Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi and other prominent personalities mourn his demise and remember his 600-plus-film legacy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu passed away at 83.
  • High-profile figures paid tribute to Giribabu's cinematic legacy.
  • He starred in over 600 films across five decades.

Plunging the South Indian entertainment fraternity into a state of deep sorrow, iconic Telugu star Giribabu has breathed his last. Extending the heartbreaking news of his sad demise, official reports reveal that the beloved veteran actor passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 83-year-old cinematic legend, who entertained millions across generations, tragically succumbed to a series of prolonged health complications and age-related illnesses. His unfortunate passing marks the tragic end of a monumental era for Tollywood, leaving his devoted fans and industry colleagues completely devastated.

CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi Pay Tribute 

As the tragic news of his death broke on Saturday afternoon, heartfelt tributes immediately began pouring in across social media. Leading the condolences, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid a rich tribute to the actor on X (formerly Twitter), fondly recalling his illustrious 50-year journey in cinema.

State Minister Nara Lokesh and former AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed their deepest sympathies, calling his demise an irreparable loss.

Also Read: ‘Give Sharad Kapoor The Work He Deserves’: AICWA Appeals To Bollywood After Actor Seeks Work

The Telugu film fraternity was equally quick to pay their respects to the departed soul. Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi were among the prominent celebrities who publicly mourned his death, remembering Giribabu as a towering institution of cinema whose distinctive acting style will be deeply missed by audiences everywhere.

Giribabu's Five-Decade Career

Leaving behind an unmatched legacy, Giribabu was a stalwart of Tollywood whose career spanned several incredible decades. Known for his versatility and commanding screen presence, the veteran actor featured in an astounding 600-plus movies throughout his illustrious journey as a hero, villain, comedian, and character artist.

Also Read: ‘I Was Scared Of Losing Work’: Swara Bhasker Recalls Being Sexually Harassed By Director In 2011 On Set

He etched his name into the hearts of audiences by delivering memorable performances in several cult-classic and blockbuster films. Some of his most celebrated and famous acting credits include massively popular titles like Athadu, Geetha Govindam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Kothala Raayudu, Chandralekha, and Nuvve Kavali. Even in his later years, Giribabu remained deeply connected to his craft, making his final big-screen appearance in the 2023 wholesome family drama, Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did veteran actor Giribabu pass away?

Iconic Telugu star Giribabu passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He succumbed to prolonged health complications and age-related illnesses.

What was Giribabu's contribution to Tollywood?

Giribabu had an illustrious 50-year career in Tollywood, featuring in over 600 films. He was known for his versatility, performing as a hero, villain, comedian, and character artist.

How many films did Giribabu star in, and what was his last appearance?

Giribabu featured in over 600 movies throughout his career, leaving an unmatched legacy. His final big-screen appearance was in the 2023 family drama, Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Chiranjeevi Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Cinema Giribabu
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