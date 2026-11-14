Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu passed away at 83.

High-profile figures paid tribute to Giribabu's cinematic legacy.

He starred in over 600 films across five decades.

Plunging the South Indian entertainment fraternity into a state of deep sorrow, iconic Telugu star Giribabu has breathed his last. Extending the heartbreaking news of his sad demise, official reports reveal that the beloved veteran actor passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 83-year-old cinematic legend, who entertained millions across generations, tragically succumbed to a series of prolonged health complications and age-related illnesses. His unfortunate passing marks the tragic end of a monumental era for Tollywood, leaving his devoted fans and industry colleagues completely devastated.

CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi Pay Tribute

As the tragic news of his death broke on Saturday afternoon, heartfelt tributes immediately began pouring in across social media. Leading the condolences, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid a rich tribute to the actor on X (formerly Twitter), fondly recalling his illustrious 50-year journey in cinema.

State Minister Nara Lokesh and former AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed their deepest sympathies, calling his demise an irreparable loss.

ప్రముఖ సీనియర్ నటుడు, దర్శక నిర్మాత గిరిబాబు మరణం విచారకరం. ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో ఒక సామాన్య వ్యవసాయ కుటుంబంలో జన్మించిన గిరిబాబు ఐదు దశాబ్దాల పాటు 600లకు పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించి... విలన్‌గా, హాస్యనటుడిగా ఇంకా క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించారు. గిరిబాబు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 14, 2026

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The Telugu film fraternity was equally quick to pay their respects to the departed soul. Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi were among the prominent celebrities who publicly mourned his death, remembering Giribabu as a towering institution of cinema whose distinctive acting style will be deeply missed by audiences everywhere.

ప్రముఖ నటులు గిరిబాబు గారు ఇకలేరనే వార్త నన్ను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. విలక్షణమైన నటనతో, తనదైన ప్రత్యేక శైలితో ఎన్నో వైవిధ్యమైన చిత్రాల ద్వారా నటుడు గా, నిర్మాతగా, దర్శకునిగా తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు గిరిబాబు గారు అందించిన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు తీరని లోటు. వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తూ... వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 14, 2026

Giribabu's Five-Decade Career

Leaving behind an unmatched legacy, Giribabu was a stalwart of Tollywood whose career spanned several incredible decades. Known for his versatility and commanding screen presence, the veteran actor featured in an astounding 600-plus movies throughout his illustrious journey as a hero, villain, comedian, and character artist.

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He etched his name into the hearts of audiences by delivering memorable performances in several cult-classic and blockbuster films. Some of his most celebrated and famous acting credits include massively popular titles like Athadu, Geetha Govindam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Kothala Raayudu, Chandralekha, and Nuvve Kavali. Even in his later years, Giribabu remained deeply connected to his craft, making his final big-screen appearance in the 2023 wholesome family drama, Anni Manchi Sakunamule.