Giancarlo Esposito Converts To Islam While Filming 7 Dogs In Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito reportedly converted to Islam.

Turki Al-Sheikh confirmed conversion, sharing Esposito's Shahada video.

Esposito's conversion occurred during filming of

Hollywood actor Giancarlo Esposito, widely known for playing Gustavo “Gus” Fring in Breaking Bad, has reportedly converted to Islam while in Saudi Arabia. The news was shared by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who announced that the veteran actor embraced Islam during his stay in the Kingdom. A video shared online has drawn significant attention, showing Esposito in what appeared to be a deeply personal and spiritual moment.

Turki Al-Sheikh Shares The Announcement

Turki Al-Sheikh shared the announcement in a post on X, revealing that the 68-year-old actor recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith. The post also included a video that appeared to show Giancarlo Esposito praying inside a mosque in Saudi Arabia alongside members of a film production team.

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In Saudi Arabia, for 7 Dogs

Esposito is currently in Saudi Arabia to film 7 Dogs, a major action film backed by the Kingdom. According to Al-Sheikh, the actor accepted Islam while spending time in the country during the production of the film. Saudi Arabia has increasingly become a destination for international film productions in recent years. The country has been actively expanding its entertainment and film sectors as part of broader efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen its cultural industries.

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Giancarlo Esposito’s Acclaimed Career

Giancarlo Esposito has built an acclaimed career spanning more than four decades across film, television, and theatre. He rose to global fame with his powerful performance as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, a role that earned widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. He later reprised the iconic character in the hit spin-off series Better Call Saul, further cementing his place as one of television’s most respected performers.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Esposito has appeared in several major productions, including The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Do the Right Thing. Over the years, he has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable character actors, known for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances.