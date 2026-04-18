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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLizLaz Wears RCB Jersey After Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ Her Instagram Picture | WATCH

LizLaz Wears RCB Jersey After Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ Her Instagram Picture | WATCH

After Virat Kohli’s "like-unlike" row, German influencer Lizlaz’s video went viral. In the video, she is wearing an RCB jersey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LizLaz became an RCB fan after visiting India last year.

A recent Instagram moment involving Virat Kohli and German influencer LizLaz has caught everyone’s attention on social media. After reports claimed that Virat Kohli 'liked' and then 'unliked' one of her posts, Lizalaz shared a new video wearing RCB’s Jersey, which quickly went viral.

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Viral Video Sparks Buzz

In the video, LizLaz is seen singing an acoustic version of her new song while wearing an RCB T-shirt. Although she has worn the team’s merchandise in the past as well, this particular video grabbed attention due to Kohli’s alleged Instagram activity.

Fans flooded the comments section with love for her music, but many Indian users were more curious about the connection. Several people asked if she would attend the next RCB match.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Fans React In Comments

One user commented, “Are you coming to the next RCB match? Replying to this, LizLaz said, “I wish, but I can’t. I’m in Germany.” She gave a similar response to others, saying she would have loved to watch the match in the stadium but is currently not in India.

Others reacted playfully, with one saying, “She knows the game. RCB T-shirt.” Another added, “RCB jersey.. BROHHHH”.

‘I Found Out Through News’

Speaking about the situation, the influencer revealed that she wasn’t even aware of Kohli liking her post at first. She said she got to know about it only after seeing it in the news.

She shared that she woke up to messages and articles about herself, with people sending her links and reacting excitedly. “It was crazy. I didn’t even know when he liked the picture. I found out through the news,” she said.

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Became An RCB Fan After India Visit

The influencer also shared that she first heard about Virat Kohli during her trip to India last year. That’s when she started watching the Indian Premier League and became a fan of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Talking about Kohli unliking the post later, she said she actually felt a bit sorry for him.

‘I Felt Bad for Him’

“I was really happy that he liked it, but when he unliked it, I felt a bit bad for him,” she said. LizLaz added that she doesn’t understand how such a small action became such a big story.

She concluded by saying that it probably wasn’t Kohli’s intention to create any buzz, but she still feels grateful and appreciates the support she received.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did LizLaz become a fan of RCB?

LizLaz became a fan of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after her trip to India last year, which is when she first heard about Virat Kohli and started watching the IPL.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Instagram Virat Kohli Controversy LizLAz Virat Kohli Moments
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