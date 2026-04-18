LizLaz Wears RCB Jersey After Virat Kohli ‘Likes’ Her Instagram Picture | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LizLaz became an RCB fan after visiting India last year.

A recent Instagram moment involving Virat Kohli and German influencer LizLaz has caught everyone’s attention on social media. After reports claimed that Virat Kohli 'liked' and then 'unliked' one of her posts, Lizalaz shared a new video wearing RCB’s Jersey, which quickly went viral.

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Viral Video Sparks Buzz

In the video, LizLaz is seen singing an acoustic version of her new song while wearing an RCB T-shirt. Although she has worn the team’s merchandise in the past as well, this particular video grabbed attention due to Kohli’s alleged Instagram activity.

Fans flooded the comments section with love for her music, but many Indian users were more curious about the connection. Several people asked if she would attend the next RCB match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Fans React In Comments

One user commented, “Are you coming to the next RCB match? Replying to this, LizLaz said, “I wish, but I can’t. I’m in Germany.” She gave a similar response to others, saying she would have loved to watch the match in the stadium but is currently not in India.

Others reacted playfully, with one saying, “She knows the game. RCB T-shirt.” Another added, “RCB jersey.. BROHHHH”.

‘I Found Out Through News’

Speaking about the situation, the influencer revealed that she wasn’t even aware of Kohli liking her post at first. She said she got to know about it only after seeing it in the news.

She shared that she woke up to messages and articles about herself, with people sending her links and reacting excitedly. “It was crazy. I didn’t even know when he liked the picture. I found out through the news,” she said.

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Became An RCB Fan After India Visit

The influencer also shared that she first heard about Virat Kohli during her trip to India last year. That’s when she started watching the Indian Premier League and became a fan of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Talking about Kohli unliking the post later, she said she actually felt a bit sorry for him.

‘I Felt Bad for Him’

“I was really happy that he liked it, but when he unliked it, I felt a bit bad for him,” she said. LizLaz added that she doesn’t understand how such a small action became such a big story.

She concluded by saying that it probably wasn’t Kohli’s intention to create any buzz, but she still feels grateful and appreciates the support she received.