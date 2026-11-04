Geeta Tandon Calls Out Treatment On 'India Ke Top 1%'; Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Apologise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Farah Khan also apologized, unaware of Tandon's wait.

Stunt director and body double Geeta Tandon has spoken about an upsetting experience on the sets of Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show India Ke Top 1%. In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, she alleged that she and her son were left waiting for nearly nine hours without clear updates about when they would be called for the shoot. Geeta said the production team had repeatedly approached her to participate, despite the appearance being unpaid. She agreed, hoping the opportunity would offer visibility, but said the experience left her feeling disrespected. Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan subsequently apologised.

Geeta Tandon Alleges A 9-Hour Wait On Set

In her Instagram post, Geeta described arriving at the set at 12:30 pm after being told that her segment would be filmed within a few hours. However, she claimed that the wait stretched across the day, with little communication from the team.

“I reached the set at 12:30 PM. I was told that my segment would be shot in a few hours. A few hours turned into an entire day. My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called.”

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Geeta also said agreeing to the shoot meant giving up a day's work. She had asked her son to return from Goa specifically to accompany her, after being approached several times by the production team.

Anil Kapoor And Farah Khan Apologise To Geeta Tandon

Responding to Geeta's post, host Anil Kapoor expressed regret over her experience and said he had wanted everyone associated with the show to feel welcome and respected.

“As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you feeling otherwise. I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less. I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it”

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Filmmaker Farah Khan also apologised, explaining that she had been unaware Geeta was waiting at the venue. She said she had been shooting the second episode in the evening and would have offered her a place in her vanity van had she known.

“Geetaji, apologies.. I had no idea you were there, as I was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van, as would Anil if he knew. We have tremendous respect for you and your hard work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Tandon (@geetastunt)

About India Ke Top 1%

India Ke Top 1% is a reality game show hosted by Anil Kapoor and adapted from the international format The 1% Club. The programme tests contestants' reasoning and logical thinking through a series of questions.

Geeta's account has drawn attention to her experience behind the scenes, while the apologies from the host and filmmaker have acknowledged her concerns about the arrangements on the day. Geeta's post highlights the importance of clear communication and respectful treatment of guests and participants on television sets.