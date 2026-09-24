Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaurav Taneja faces backlash after pet dog Mau's death.

Former employee alleged Mau received poor care at farmhouse.

He apologized for delayed action, fearing employment consequences.

Pushpendra claims Gaurav blocked him; no public response yet.

Gaurav Taneja has been facing backlash from left, right and centre on social media following the death of his pet dog Mau - a Labrador who featured prominently in his family vlogs - on July 26. After the family moved into a new home, Mau was shifted to a farmhouse. Gaurav had previously explained that the decision was influenced by changes in the family’s lifestyle, religious beliefs and his father’s concerns. However, Mau’s death brought the treatment and care he received at the farmhouse into the spotlight.

Amid the backlash, Pushpendra Choudhary, a former employee of Gaurav Taneja, has spoken about Mau’s condition at the farmhouse. Pushpendra alleged that Mau was kept in poor conditions and did not receive proper medical attention when he fell sick. He said he initially waited for Gaurav to tell his followers about Mau’s condition but decided to speak out after that did not happen.

Pushpendra also acknowledged that he should have spoken up earlier, but explained that Gaurav was his employer and that he did not feel he had the authority to question him publicly.

‘I Know It’s Too Late. I Am Sorry’

In his account, Pushpendra apologised for not being able to speak up about Mau while he was still working for Gaurav. He said that once he began noticing what was happening at the farmhouse, he started personally taking care of Mau and speaking to the farm staff about his needs.

“I am sorry. Mai ek employee hokar Mau ke lie Gaurav ko bol nahi paya. Kyunki jab tak mujhe samjhne laga ke kya kya cheeze ho rahi hai, maine khud se care karna start kar diya tha. Farm ke logo se baat kari, sabko bataya dhyan zyada rakhna, achcha khilana pilana, dono dogs se door rakhna.”

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He further explained that speaking publicly about confidential matters related to his workplace could have affected his employment and made his situation difficult as someone living away from his family.

“As a working employee of Rosier Foods, kuch confidential cheezon par bolna publicly scene create kar sakta tha. Jisme ek middle class banda apni city chodkar Delhi-NCR reh raha tha akele without family support. It was difficult to take a fight for it.”

Pushpendra also claimed that employees and farm staff did not have the authority to directly question Gaurav about the dogs. He said he was particularly worried that Gaurav might find out that he had kept Mau in his bedroom.

The ex-employee, who claims to have resigned from Gaurav’s company about a week before Mau’s death, said he knows he should have taken a stand earlier.

“I know it’s late. I know I should have taken a stand before his death. I know I should’ve informed everyone about this earlier. Jab jab Mau ko injuries hoti thi, multiple times maine aur farm walo ne samjhane ki koshish ki, bhai Mau ko please yahan mat rakho. Magar employees aur staff kitna bol pata ya kitni awaz utha leta.”

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He went on to allege that there were several other instances in which the farm owners could have taken action, but claimed that their suggestions were repeatedly ignored.

Pushpendra also said he tried to help other animals despite working as a content strategist. He claimed that he followed up with doctors regarding the treatment of cows and tried to assist wherever he could.

“Content strategist hone ke baad bhi try kiya doctors se cows ka treatment ka follow ups lena. Jab bhi koi power me hota hai aapse upar aur kabhi bhi aapki ek galti par kuch bhi kar sakta hai… easy nahi tha har cheez pe bolna mere lie.”

“Maine sirf Mau ko lekar awaz nahi uthai kabhi…,” he expressed before apologising for not being able to do more for Mau and the other dogs.

“I am sorry. Mai nahi kar sakta tha ya nahi kar saka help Mau ki aur baaki dogs ki aur na hi raise kar paya mere voice jitni aaj himmat karke kar pa raha hun. Only because of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpendra Choudhary (@__pusshhhh_)

‘Gaurav Taneja Blocked Me’

In his Instagram Stories, Pushpendra further claimed that Gaurav blocked him after he messaged him about Mau. He also alleged that Gaurav asked others who had informed Pushpendra about Mau’s condition.

Pushpendra said that even after resigning from the company, he continued to seek updates about Mau. He recalled being told one day that Mau had not been keeping well for several days. He said he asked a farm employee to take care of him and followed up later, when he was allegedly told that Mau’s condition had become more serious.

According to Pushpendra, he then asked whether anyone had gone to check on Mau, but was told that no one had. During another follow-up call, he said he learned that Mau had died.

“I was genuinely devastated hearing that. What hurt me even more was knowing that, from what I was being told, even after his condition became serious, no one had gone to check on him.”

Gaurav Taneja is yet to publicly respond to Pushpendra’s allegations.