Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Gaurav Taneja addressed severe criticism regarding his pet's death.

Taneja denied neglect, accusing former employee Pushpendra of false claims.

Choudhary promised proofs against Taneja's statements, sharing relieving letters.

Gaurav Taneja has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the death of his pet Labrador, Mau, following a wave of criticism and allegations of neglect against the YouTuber.

Mau, who was kept at Gaurav’s farmhouse, died recently. Following his death, Gaurav’s former employee Pushpendra Choudhary alleged that the dog was not properly cared for and claimed that Gaurav did not visit Mau when he was unwell. He also alleged that Gaurav attended an event around the time Mau was seriously ill.

Gaurav has now shared his side of the story in a video on his YouTube channel, which he described as the “real side of the story”. The comments section of the video has been turned off.

‘Internet Doesn’t Deserve An Explanation’

Gaurav began by comparing Mau’s death to losing someone close while being accused by others of not doing enough to save them.

“Mishap can happen to anyone. For example, they lose someone close to them and a third person comes and alleges that they didn’t care enough about their loved one and left them to die. That too without any proof. And that too when you know that you have done everything possible to save that someone,” he said.

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He went on to discuss his absence from vlogs and recalled a recent video in which he had mentioned that something sad had happened in his life without revealing details. According to Gaurav, he had planned to eventually open up about Mau’s death and share photographs from the dog’s final days, along with details of his doctor visits, medical bills and prescriptions.

However, he said the backlash he received without any proof changed his decision.

“And when the entire Internet, without knowing the other side of the story, starts believing a person who is not known to them… that too without any proof and Mau is running, playing and is happy in all of the photos and videos… he is playing with other dogs… And when the entire internet starts believing in one narrative, then the Internet doesn’t deserve an explanation. I thought that when I go to the farmhouse again, I’ll explain everything,” he said.

Gaurav also said that people were free to boycott his brand if they chose to, adding that it was their “hard-earned money”.

‘I Fired Him After Changing Several Departments’

Gaurav also addressed the allegations made by his former employee, Pushpendra Choudhary, who he said was previously employed at his company Beastlife. According to Gaurav, Pushpendra was initially hired for event management but was moved between departments after failing to deliver the expected results.

“We hired him at BeastLife. He was unable to give us the desired output. We changed his department so that we could utilise him in data. We basically brought him for event management but he was unable to do it. But since we hired him and he moved cities, we shifted him to several departments but he couldn’t perform anywhere. So, we eventually asked him to leave,” he said.

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Gaurav further claimed that Pushpendra subsequently criticised Beastlife publicly and alleged that he was fired rather than resigning.

“He was fired from Beastlife; he didn’t resign. He personally messaged me that he could do offline work. He then joined Rossier, but he couldn’t deliver even there. In July, something happened; I lost my cool. And then I fired him,” Gaurav added.

The YouTuber alleged that Pushpendra later used Mau’s death as an opportunity to target him publicly. He questioned why Pushpendra had not raised concerns about Mau while he was still working with the company.

“Till the time he was working for us, did he ever drop a text to anyone about Mau? Can we do this to Mau? Mau is no more now…” he said.

Gaurav added that Pushpendra could have raised concerns within the company if he genuinely believed that Mau was unhappy or not being properly cared for.

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“You could’ve told anyone at least in the entire company that Mau is not happy. When we took Mau to the farm, people said that Mau is very happy now… he has so much area to play. I don’t understand people’s mentality,” he said.

Gaurav also responded to claims that Mau was allegedly eating food meant for cows. He said dogs have a habit of sniffing and exploring things around them, arguing that this did not mean the dog was not being provided proper food and care.

Pushpendra Responds To Gaurav Taneja’s Video

After previously calling on Gaurav to explain what happened to Mau, Pushpendra has now responded to the YouTuber’s clarification video.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Pushpendra wrote, “Just saw his video… Ruko thoda bas… I knew what is going to come from his side I fucking knew it. Each and every point raised by him will be properly shown with proofs and explained. No explanation by you. But I'll give each and every explanation.”

Pushpendra also shared what he described as his relieving letters from Beastlife and Rossier, leaving it to people to determine whether he had been fired or had resigned.