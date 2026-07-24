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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Gaurav Se Achcha To Mera Kutta Aa Jata’: Akanksha Chamola Reacts To Husband’s Lock Upp 2 Entry

‘Gaurav Se Achcha To Mera Kutta Aa Jata’: Akanksha Chamola Reacts To Husband’s Lock Upp 2 Entry

Akanksha Chamola called Gaurav Khanna's 'Lock Upp 2' visit 'unexpected', joking that her 'ex' had arrived. She said she would've preferred a close family member for emotional support.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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  • Chamola previously discussed separation, divorce, and her bisexuality.

Akanksha Chamola continues to grab attention with her candid revelations on Lock Upp 2: Truth or Dare. In the latest episode, she made a surprising remark about her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna, who made a surprise appearance on the reality show. Following actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora's guest appearance, Akanksha was seen chatting with Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra. During the conversation, Shreya joked that both Akanksha and another contestant had received visits from their partners.

Akanksha Calls Husband's Surprise Appearance 'Unexpected'

Responding with humour, Akanksha said, "My ex came." She added that fellow contestant Varun Laila had also joked that a "stranger" had come to meet her instead of a family member. Her comment left everyone present laughing.

 
 
 
 
 
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Akanksha later explained that she would have preferred to see someone she shared a close emotional bond with, rather than Gaurav.

'Gaurav Se Achcha To Mera Kutta Aa Jata'

Explaining her feelings, Akanksha said she needed emotional support during her time in the house and would have been happier if her parents—or even her pet dog had come to visit her.

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"If my mum, dad, or even my dog had come to meet me, I would have been happier."

The remark quickly went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions. While some viewers criticised her comments and accused her of seeking attention, others felt she was simply expressing her emotions honestly.

Akanksha had already revealed during the Lock Upp 2 premiere that she and Gaurav Khanna had been living separately for nearly a year and were in the process of ending their marriage. In previous episodes, she also shared that she does not want children and revealed that Gaurav was aware of and accepted her bisexuality during their relationship.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna married in a grand ceremony in Kanpur in 2016. After nearly a decade together, the couple have decided to part ways, with Akanksha continuing to speak openly about her personal journey on the reality show.

Frequently Asked Questions

What other personal details has Akanksha Chamola shared on Lock Upp 2?

Akanksha revealed she does not want children and that Gaurav was aware of and accepted her bisexuality during their relationship.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Lock Upp 2
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