Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp as a special guest.

Wife Akanksha previously disclosed divorce, bisexuality on the show.

Gaurav publicly affirmed continued love and support for Akanksha.

Viewers highly anticipate their direct interaction inside the house.

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is set to bring an emotional twist as actor Gaurav Khanna enters the reality show as a special guest. His surprise appearance comes weeks after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, made deeply personal revelations inside the jail. From speaking about their decision to part ways to opening up about her sexuality, Akanksha has already used two of her lifelines during the competition. With Gaurav now stepping inside the house, viewers are eager to see whether the couple will find closure, clear misunderstandings or leave with even more unanswered questions ahead.

Akanksha Chamola's Journey

Akanksha Chamola has been one of the most talked-about contestants this season after revealing intimate details about her personal life. During the premiere, she disclosed that she and Gaurav Khanna had decided to end their marriage and had been living separately for the past year.

She said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Lockup 2 (@netflixlockuppofficial)

Later in the season, fellow contestant Shreya Kalra exposed another of Akanksha's secrets by revealing that she is bisexual. Responding emotionally, Akanksha chose to address the matter herself. She said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain, but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not really intimate).”

ALSO READ | Shashi Kapoor Once Revealed His Mother Didn't Want To Give Birth To Him

She further explained, "Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.”

ALSO READ | Punjabi Influencer Ranjeet Kaur, Who Appeared In Diljit Dosanjh's Jatt & Juliet 3, Booked For Spreading Obscene Content

Gaurav and Akanksha married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur.

Gaurav Khanna Reacts

Following Akanksha's revelation about their marriage, Gaurav addressed the media during a public appearance and maintained that his feelings for her had not changed.

He said, “Jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain, support abhi bhi utna hain. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga (What the situation was before, it is the same now. I still love and support her. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. I will not turn my back on that).”

His upcoming appearance inside the Lock Upp house is expected to be one of the biggest moments of the season, with viewers waiting to see how the two interact face-to-face.

When And Where To Watch

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Gaurav Khanna's entry is expected to bring a fresh turn to Akanksha Chamola's journey, making the upcoming episode one of the season's most anticipated.