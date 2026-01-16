Gaurav Khanna Dances With Wife Akanksha Chamola At Her Birthday Bash, Videos Go Viral

Actor Gaurav Khanna turned a doting husband as he celebrated his wife Akanksha Chamola’s birthday with a lively party on Thursday night. Several videos from the celebration have been circulating widely on social media, but one particular moment from the bash has emerged as a clear fan favourite.

In the viral clip, Gaurav is seen dancing joyfully with Akanksha to Salman Khan’s iconic track ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’, with guests cheering and recording the couple’s chemistry. The candid moment, filled with smiles and laughter, quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the couple’s effortless bond.

Birthday Bash Moments Go Viral

Another video from the evening shows Akanksha Chamola taking over the dance floor with actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was Gaurav’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The duo grooved to Katrina Kaif’s energetic hit ‘Chikni Chameli’, adding to the celebratory vibe of the night.

For the special occasion, Gaurav Khanna opted for a maroon blazer paired with matching trousers, keeping his look sharp and elegant. Akanksha, meanwhile, turned heads in a red shimmery outfit, perfectly matching the festive mood of the evening.

Gaurav Khanna Responds to Trolling Around Akanksha

The viral birthday videos come shortly after Gaurav publicly addressed criticism aimed at Akanksha following her carefree dancing at the Bigg Boss 19 success bash. Speaking to Hungamastudio, the actor clarified the context behind the moment and defended his wife.

“First of all I would like to inform everyone that the girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was their success party and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife Akanksha felt she should join them and make the moment bigger as it was everyone’s victory,” Gaurav said.

He further added, “A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence and they also deserve to enjoy themselves. As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t get affected by them as I understand they are fans of someone. They also function with some agenda that will bring this couple down. So that our favourite celebrity looks better,” the actor added.

A Strong Bond Off Screen

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, who tied the knot in November 2016, have often been admired for their grounded relationship and mutual support. The birthday bash videos further highlighted their comfort with each other, earning praise from fans who appreciated the couple’s genuine and joyful moments.