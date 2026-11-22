Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor promotes new show 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyan' exploring marriage.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally opened up about his relationship with wife Akanksha Chamola following their separation after nearly a decade of marriage. The actor recently spoke about love, stability and understanding in relationships during a press conference for his upcoming show, ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’. Without directly discussing the reasons behind their separation, Gaurav shared his views on respecting a partner's decisions and understanding their perspective. He also reflected on his approach to relationships, saying that no one can be forced to make a particular choice in life.

Gaurav Khanna Talks About Marriage And Stability

During the press conference, Gaurav spoke about the importance of maintaining a balance between love, excitement and stability in a marriage.

He said, "Stability is the core value, Main aisa insaan hoon, jo maanta hoon ki shaadi mein stability sabse zaroori cheez hai. Agar neev mazboot hai, toh imaarat bhi mazboot hoti hai." (I am someone who believes that stability is the most important thing in a marriage. If the foundation is strong, the structure will also be strong.)

He further explained that people sometimes give more importance to excitement and thrill in a relationship, which can affect its stability. According to him, maintaining a balance between these aspects is essential.

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Gaurav also said that he has never regretted his personal choices and believes in giving his best to everything he does. "Personally, maine apni pasand ko lekar kabhi pachtawa nahi kiya. Main zindagi mein jo bhi karta hoon, usmein apna dil aur poori mehnat laga deta hoon. Nateeje aapke haath mein nahi hote, lekin iski wajah se main koshish karna nahi chhodta." (Personally, I have never regretted my choices. Whatever I do in life, I put my heart and complete effort into it. Results are not in your hands, but that does not mean I stop trying.)

Gaurav On Relationships

Gaurav, who gained attention for his portrayal of an understanding partner in the television show ‘Anupamaa’, also spoke about why listening to another person's perspective matters in a relationship.

He credited his upbringing and his mother for teaching him to respect other people's opinions rather than imposing his own views on them. "Meri parvarish aisi hui hai ki meri maa ne mujhe hamesha achhe sanskaar diye hain. Unhone mujhe sikhaya hai ki doosre insaan ko bhi apni baat rakhne ka mauka dena chahiye." (I was brought up with good values, and my mother always taught me to give other people an opportunity to express themselves.)

He further added, "Aakhir mein aap kisi ko zindagi mein kuch karne ke liye majboor nahi kar sakte." (At the end of the day, you cannot force anyone to do anything in life.) The actor also explained that being understanding means giving people the space to make their own decisions instead of imposing expectations on them.

The actor also shared that he does not believe in reacting immediately to every situation. Instead, he tries to understand what the other person might be experiencing.

"Main kabhi bhi kisi baat par zaroorat se zyada react nahi karta. Main sochta hoon ki shayad doosra insaan kaam ko lekar stress mein ho ya use sehat se judi koi pareshani ho." (I never overreact to anything. I think that perhaps the other person is stressed because of work or dealing with a health-related problem.) His comments reflect his belief that patience, understanding and giving others the benefit of the doubt are important parts of maintaining healthy relationships.

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Gaurav Khanna And Akanksha Chamola's Marriage

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola reportedly met during an audition and started dating before getting married in November 2016 in Kanpur. After nearly 10 years together, Akanksha confirmed their decision to separate during her appearance on ‘Lock Upp 2’ in June 2026. She revealed that the two had been living separately for around a year and had mutually decided to part ways.

Gaurav had not publicly responded to the announcement at the time. His recent comments about marriage and relationships have now drawn attention, although he has not directly revealed the specific reasons behind their separation.

Gaurav Khanna's Upcoming Show ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’

Gaurav will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming television show ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyan’, alongside Shraddha Arya. The story revolves around Manav, played by Gaurav, and the changes in his life after 20 years of marriage. Shraddha Arya plays Janki, a woman who remains happy with her life despite being married for two decades. The show is scheduled to premiere on November 24, 2026, on Star Plus.