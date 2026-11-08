Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Gaurav Gupta privatized Instagram due to roast backlash.

Gupta joked about Scout OP's relationship, personal interactions.

Scout and viewers criticized remarks as personal and disrespectful.

Gupta remains silent, his Instagram account remains private.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta has made his Instagram account private after facing criticism over his roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. The controversy erupted after his jokes about Scout's relationship with Kaashvi and his interactions with Love Gill drew strong reactions from viewers. Several fans called the remarks personal and below the belt, questioning whether the comedian had crossed the line between humour and humiliation.

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What Did Gaurav Gupta Say About ScoutOP And Love Gill

Gaurav Gupta was invited to the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20, where he took aim at several contestants during his stand-up comedy act. Among those he roasted were Scout OP and Love Gill.

While addressing Scout, Gaurav brought up his relationship with Kaashvi and said, "Hamare jo Scout bhai hain, ye relationship mai bhi hain Kaashvi ji ke saath." [Our Scout bhai is also in a relationship with Kaashvi ji.]

He then asked, "Bhai yaad hai aapko?" [Brother, do you remember?]

Continuing the joke, he added, "Mai aapko batana chahunga, aap toh gamer aadmi ho, aapko pata hai na khelte hue ek hi remote rakhna chahiye." [I would like to tell you that you are a gamer, so you know that while playing, one should use only one remote.]

Gaurav also referred to Scout's comment to Love Gill, saying, "Inhone Love Gill ko bola bhi hai, 'Mujhe tum mai Kaashvi dikhti hai." [He even told Love Gill, ‘I can see Kaashvi in you.’]

Scout appeared offended by the remarks and responded, "Aisa nahi bola hai sir. Kuch bhi sir? Ye befaaltu wali baat hai." [I didn't say anything like that, sir. What are you saying, sir? That's completely baseless.]

However, Gaurav continued with his roast, saying, "Aap toh ye bhi nahi manoge ki aap paer ke jaake kambal dhak dete ho." [You wouldn't even admit that you go and cover someone's feet with a blanket.]

He then made another remark about Scout's behaviour around Love Gill, adding, "Ye jitna bhi udaas ho, lekin jaise hi Love Gill ke paas aata hai, Ye Scout se sprout ho jata hai...maa kasam aisa khilta hai na ye." [No matter how upset he is, the moment he goes near Love Gill, he goes from Scout to Sprout. I swear, he just lights up!]

Gaurav also joked about Scout giving Love Gill a foot massage, saying, "Pure Bigg Boss ka sabse bada feminist aadmi yahi hai kyuki inhone bata diya ki jannat aurat ke paer mai hi hoti hai." [He is the biggest feminist in the entire Bigg Boss house because he has proved that heaven lies at a woman's feet.]

Turning his attention to Love Gill, he asked, "Free ka foot spa kon rokta hai?" [Who can say no to a free foot spa?]

Love replied, "Mai isiliye nahi rokti kyuki mujhe free ki mil rahi hai, aap bhi dekho agar aapko mile." [“That’s why I don’t stop him, because I’m getting it for free. You should try it too if you get the chance.]

Yes… #GauravGupta crossed the line. He repeatedly made personal remarks and passed comments at #ScoutOP until things reached a breaking point. Scout finally gave it back, and now people are blaming him? Enough is enough. Scout had every right to stand up for himself. He is 100% justified. 🔥 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #BiggBoss20 — Hemant Mathur (@ScoutVerseIndia) November 7, 2026

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Scout OP Reacts To Gaurav Gupta's Remarks

Scout OP did not appear to take the jokes lightly. He reportedly expressed his displeasure over Gaurav bringing his personal life into the act, particularly references to Kaashvi and comments about his appearance.

The remarks also triggered criticism from viewers who felt that making fun of someone's looks and private relationships went beyond the boundaries of a comedy roast. Scout later reportedly shared his disappointment with Yung, making his objection to the comments clear.

Just because someone is a guest doesn't mean they have the liberty to say whatever they want. It was Diwali, and the guest was invited to spread happiness, laughter and positivity, not to disrespect anyone. Gaurav crossed the line multiple times with his below-the-belt remarks. Let's not confuse disrespect with comedy. Making personal attacks on someone is NOT entertainment. This is not comedy at all! #BiggBoss20 | #ScoutOP — ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ꜱᴄᴏᴜᴛ ꜰᴄ (@Team_Scout_Fc) November 7, 2026

Gaurav Gupta Faces Social Media Backlash

Following the episode, Gaurav faced criticism from several social media users over his jokes about Scout OP and Love Gill. The backlash intensified as viewers questioned the nature of the remarks and accused the comedian of crossing personal boundaries.

(Image Source: Instagram/@gaurav_comic)

Gaurav has reportedly since made his Instagram account private. However, he has not issued a clarification or public statement about the controversy so far.