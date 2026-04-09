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Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 and has been ruling the box office from day one. The film’s star cast is also receiving huge praise on social media. Among them, actor Gaurav Gera, who plays the role of Mohammad Alam, is currently in the spotlight. In a recent interview, Gaurav revealed how he landed the role of Alam Bhai in Dhurandhar.

Gaurav Gera’s Role in the Film

Gaurav plays Mohammad Alam, an Indian intelligence agent undercover as a juice seller in Lyari, Karachi. In Dhurandhar 2, there’s a turning point where Alam has to take responsibility for Pinda’s death (Ranveer Singh friend's character).

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“The Scene I Auditioned for Turned Out to Be the Most Important”

In a special conversation with Hindustan Times, Gaurav said,“I auditioned for that intense and heavy scene. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra’s office and asked to perform this scene. So, it wasn’t surprising for me at all.”

In the scene, Alam Bhai convinces Hamza to take the blame for Pinda’s death himself.

Gaurav added, “Later, during the narration, I understood exactly where this scene would fit. It wasn’t shocking to me. I knew this was a role that would be liked and that Alam would be Hamza’s only support who knows everything. So I knew it was a special role. The scene I auditioned for turned out to be the most important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

After the release, Gaurav’s character quickly became a fan favorite. His style of dialogue delivery won hearts, and his line ‘Darling dil kyun toda…’ went viral on social media. So far, Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1,640 crore worldwide.

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Fans React to Gaurav’s Performance

Fans have been showering Gaurav with praise for his subtle yet powerful performance. Many have taken to social media to call Alam Bhai one of the most memorable characters of the franchise. Comments like “One of the most heartbreaking scenes” and “We need you both together in upcoming movies” reflect how much viewers loved his role. Gaurav’s portrayal has sparked discussions about how supporting roles, when performed with depth and conviction, can leave a lasting impact alongside superstar performances.