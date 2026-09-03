Gaurang Vyas Passes Away At 87, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Gujarati Composer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarati music maestro Gaurang Vyas passed away at 87.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to his musical legacy.

Composed for over 100 films, creating many memorable songs.

Received multiple state awards, including 2022 Lifetime Achievement.

Gujarati music maestro Gaurang Vyas has died in Ahmedabad at the age of 87, bringing an end to a career that spanned several decades across Gujarati cinema, folk music and light music. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the veteran composer, remembering his contribution to Gujarati music and the musical legacy he carried forward from his father, renowned composer Avinash Vyas.

ALSO READ: ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

PM Modi Remembers Gaurang Vyas' Contribution To Gujarati Music

Following the news of Vyas' death, Prime Minister Modi shared a photograph with the composer on X and recalled the distinctive place he created for himself in Gujarati music.

Modi also talked about how Vyas continued the musical tradition established by his father while building his own identity through years of creative work.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to Vyas' family, friends and admirers, while acknowledging the loss his death represents for Gujarat's musical community.

“His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans… Om Shanti…!!.”

Gaurang Vyas' Journey In Gujarati Cinema

Vyas entered the film industry by working as an assistant to his father on Jesal Toral. He eventually stepped out on his own as an independent music director with Lakho Phulani.

Over the course of his career, Vyas composed music for more than 100 films, establishing himself as one of the recognised figures in Gujarati film music. His credits included Ketan Mehta's Bhavni Bhavai, alongside films such as Maniyaro, Nasibni Balihari, Parki Thapan, Liludi Dharati and Maiyarman Mandu Nathi Lagtu.

His work also brought him together with some of India's most celebrated playback singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mahendra Kapoor, Suman Kalyanpur, Bhupinder Singh and Prafull Dave.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Saif Ali Khan Is Related To His Family, Asks ‘What Will Kareena Call Me?’

Songs And Albums That Defined His Musical Legacy

Several songs associated with Vyas became memorable parts of Gujarati music, including Maniyaro Te Halu Halu Thai Re Viyo and Hu Tu Tu Tu, Jami Ramatni Rutu.

Beyond films, he released a number of albums covering devotional, traditional and folk music. His releases included Jalaramni Jhumpdi, Bhajan Anmol, Ganga Satina Bhajano, Kahat Kabir, Jalaram Bapanu Halaradu, Prachin Prabhatiyan and Non-Stop Dandiya-Raas.

Awards And Recognition

Vyas' contribution to Gujarati cinema and music earned him around 11 state-level Best Music Direction awards during his career.

His work continued to receive recognition in his later years. In 2022, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also specially honoured by the Gujarat State Music Academy and Gujarat Tourism in 2024 for his contribution to music.

With his passing at 87, Gujarati music has lost a veteran whose career connected generations of audiences, artists and musicians while carrying forward the musical tradition of his family.

(With inputs from ANI)