Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gauahar Khan criticizes Mini Mathur's

Mathur allegedly favors Kushal Tandon despite his unfair behavior.

Khan urged husband Zaid to recognize Mini's biased gameplay.

Zaid previously called out co-contestant Kushal Tandon's behavior.

Gauahar Khan has reacted strongly to the latest episode of the reality show The Alliance, taking aim at Mini Mathur's strategy in the game. Gauahar accused Mini of playing strategically with her husband, Zaid Darbar, while questioning her approach towards other contestants.

Zaid Darbar, who is currently competing on The Alliance, has been receiving steady support from Gauahar throughout the show. Interestingly, Gauahar's former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, is one of Zaid's competitors. Responding to the latest episode, the actress criticised Mini Mathur, alleging that while she tries to present herself positively in front of everyone, her attitude remains biased in favour of Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni.

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Gauahar Khan Questions Mini Mathur's Strategy

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Gauahar openly questioned Mini Mathur's gameplay. She claimed that Mini wants to maintain her alliance with Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni despite admitting that Kushal behaves unfairly with other contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti Nahak (@beingjyotinahak)

Gauahar further said that, as a senior member of the entertainment industry, she had expected Mini to openly oppose Kushal's behaviour. However, according to Gauahar, that did not happen.

She also said, "A person with a clean heart came to you and asked to stop playing these games. He sacrificed himself twice to make you an 'Ace'. Then saying that you have an emotional connection with Zaid is complete nonsense."

Continuing her criticism, Gauahar added, "You are only playing a game with Zaid. I simply pray that a good person wins against people with such a dirty mindset."

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Gauahar Says She Never Influenced Zaid

Gauahar also clarified that she never tried to influence or provoke Zaid during their video calls. She stated that what she had predicted in the first week of the show now appears to be coming true.

According to Gauahar, it is time for Zaid to open his eyes and play his own game. She alleged that while Mini was playing unfairly with him, she simultaneously claimed that she wanted him to progress in the competition.

The actress further said that, with time, Zaid would realise he could not completely trust anyone in the show. Praising her husband during one of the tasks, Gauahar noted that he openly called out Kushal Tandon for his behaviour, despite personally liking him as an individual.

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About The Alliance

The Alliance premiered on June 26 and features 16 celebrity contestants competing in pairs, known as "alliances". The reality show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.