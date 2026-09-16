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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGanpati Visarjan 2026: Salman Khan Performs Aarti, Shilpa Shetty Dances To Dhol Beats | WATCH

Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Salman Khan Performs Aarti, Shilpa Shetty Dances To Dhol Beats | WATCH

Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Salman Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma joined brother Sohail Khan’s Ganpati visarjan after 1.5 days; Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Panday also performed visarjan at their homes.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood stars marked 1.5-day Ganpati Visarjan across Mumbai.
  • Salman Khan performed aarti, corrected by sister Arpita Khan.
  • Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats during her family visarjan.
  • Ananya Panday performed Ganpati visarjan at her home.

Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Several Bollywood celebrities came together with their families to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 1.5-day visarjan, also known as ‘Deed Diwas’. It is a shorter celebration for those who welcome Bappa with devotion but have space or personal constraints. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Pandey performed aarti during Ganpati visarjan after 1.5 days. 

While Salman Khan joined brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma for the aarti, Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats during her family celebrations. Here’s how B-Town marked the occasion.

Salman Khan Participates In Aarti

Salman Khan was seen participating in aarti at brother Sohail Khan’s home during the visarjan. As he performs aarti, he does it the wrong way, and Arpita taps his hand and corrects him. Salman quickly acknowledges his mistake and performs the aarti in the correct direction. Arpita was also seen performing the aarti, along with other people present there. 

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Salman and his sister Arpita were seen wearing black and white outfits. After Salman, actor Iulia Vântur was seen performing aarti. 

Ganpati Visarjan At Shilpa Shetty’s Home

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomes Lord Ganesha home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. During visarjan, she was seen dancing to the dhol beats. Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting the residence of Shetty for Ganpati darshan. 

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For the visarjan, the actor opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed the look with traditional accessories and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

Ananya Panday Performs Ganpati Visarjan

Ananya Panday shared a video performing Ganpati visarjan at her home. She can be seen doing the visrajan at her home in a steel container. For the occasion, she chose a yellow-coloured outfit. While sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “Come sooner next year,” in Marathi. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 1.5-day Ganpati visarjan?

The 1.5-day visarjan, also known as 'Deed Diwas', is a shorter Ganpati celebration. It is for devotees who welcome Bappa but have space or personal constraints.

Which Bollywood celebrities participated in the 1.5-day Ganpati Visarjan 2026?

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Panday were among the Bollywood celebrities who performed aarti during the 1.5-day Ganpati visarjan in 2026.

How did Salman Khan participate in Ganpati Visarjan?

Salman Khan participated in the aarti at his brother Sohail Khan's home. His sister Arpita corrected him when he initially performed the aarti incorrectly.

How did Shilpa Shetty celebrate Ganpati Visarjan?

Shilpa Shetty performed puja with her family and danced to dhol beats during her Ganpati visarjan. She wore a traditional Maharashtrian yellow and pink saree.

How did Ananya Panday perform her Ganpati visarjan?

Ananya Panday performed her Ganpati visarjan at home. She used a steel container for the immersion and wore a yellow-coloured outfit for the occasion.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty Arpita Khan Ananya Panday Salman Khan ENtertainment News Ganpati Visarjan 2026
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