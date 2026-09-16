Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Salman Khan Performs Aarti, Shilpa Shetty Dances To Dhol Beats | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood stars marked 1.5-day Ganpati Visarjan across Mumbai.

Salman Khan performed aarti, corrected by sister Arpita Khan.

Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats during her family visarjan.

Ananya Panday performed Ganpati visarjan at her home.

Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Several Bollywood celebrities came together with their families to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 1.5-day visarjan, also known as ‘Deed Diwas’. It is a shorter celebration for those who welcome Bappa with devotion but have space or personal constraints. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Pandey performed aarti during Ganpati visarjan after 1.5 days.

While Salman Khan joined brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma for the aarti, Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats during her family celebrations. Here’s how B-Town marked the occasion.

Salman Khan Participates In Aarti

Salman Khan was seen participating in aarti at brother Sohail Khan’s home during the visarjan. As he performs aarti, he does it the wrong way, and Arpita taps his hand and corrects him. Salman quickly acknowledges his mistake and performs the aarti in the correct direction. Arpita was also seen performing the aarti, along with other people present there.

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Salman and his sister Arpita were seen wearing black and white outfits. After Salman, actor Iulia Vântur was seen performing aarti.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ganpati visarjan at actor Sohail Khan’s residence as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. pic.twitter.com/Q87z2VKp2s — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

Ganpati Visarjan At Shilpa Shetty’s Home

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomes Lord Ganesha home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. During visarjan, she was seen dancing to the dhol beats. Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting the residence of Shetty for Ganpati darshan.

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For the visarjan, the actor opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed the look with traditional accessories and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

VIDEO | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Actor Shilpa Shetty (@TheShilpaShetty) and family gyrate to the beats during celebrations before Ganpati Visarjan.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/BzPhBQT3gw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

Ananya Panday Performs Ganpati Visarjan

Ananya Panday shared a video performing Ganpati visarjan at her home. She can be seen doing the visrajan at her home in a steel container. For the occasion, she chose a yellow-coloured outfit. While sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “Come sooner next year,” in Marathi.