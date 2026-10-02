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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’: Prakash Raj’s Swipe At CEC Amid Jantar Mantar Protest

‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’: Prakash Raj’s Swipe At CEC Amid Jantar Mantar Protest

On Gandhi Jayanti, Prakash Raj urged people to stand in solidarity with those protesting in Delhi and Mumbai and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid electoral protests.
  • Delhi protesters demanded CEC's resignation over alleged mass voter deletion.
  • Police denied protest permits; Mumbai, Delhi faced restrictions and internet suspension.

Prakash Raj shared a video message on Gandhi Jayanti, but soon turned his attention to the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He urged people to participate in demonstrations in Delhi and Mumbai, and even took a sarcastic swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying his “visarjan” was still pending after Lord Ganesha’s.

‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’

Prakash Raj also invoked Salman Khan’s popular “It’s done, bro” dialogue, saying it was “done” for CEC Gyanesh Kumar and suggesting that protesters would continue their efforts against him.

While sharing his video message, he said, “Cockroaches are back…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

In his video message, Prakash Raj said, “Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. It’s our Bapu’s day. But as we celebrate, we should not forget there are certain goons who are celebrating Godse, who killed our Mahatma,” before adding, “And these are the same goons who are trying to kill our citizenship, our democracy, through SIR. But the youth of this country, the civil society, the cockroaches will not let this happen.”

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The actor, who is currently seen in Drishyam 3, also urged people to participate in the protests and stand in solidarity with those calling for CEC’s resignation. 

He said, “On this day there are peaceful protests across the country. Neha Bora is leading it in Delhi. The cockroaches are back in Mumbai. Go, participate, stand by them in this peaceful protest for our rights.”

Taking a direct swipe at Gyanesh Kumar, Prakash Raj added, “And to you, my friend, Ganesh ji ka visarjan toh ho gaya is desh mein. Gyanu ka visarjan baaki hai. Gyanu and you too, Rangabilla. It’s done, bro. We will see to it. You guys are done. Just asking.”

Jantar Mantar Protest

Protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and what protesters described as the alleged mass deletion of voters.

The protest was called by social activists and student groups and received support from AISA, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and a few political leaders across party lines. 

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Following this, Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration and deployed additional personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces, while putting up barricades in anticipation of a turnout of around 3,000 to 4,000 people.

Internet services were also suspended around the protest site. 

In Mumbai, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park at 4 pm after police denied permission for an earlier protest. Authorities cited a 2013 Bombay High Court order and the area’s silence-zone status. Dipke has called for Kumar’s resignation and warned that the protests could expand to other parts of the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prakash Raj's main demand regarding CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Prakash Raj is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This demand stems from protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why are people protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Protesters are demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They also highlight the alleged mass deletion of voters.

Where did the protests mentioned in the article take place?

Protests are being held in Delhi and Mumbai on October 2nd.

What was the police's response to the protests?

Delhi Police denied permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration, deploying additional personnel and suspending internet services. Mumbai authorities also denied permission for a protest at Shivaji Park.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CEC Prakash Raj 'Gyanesh Kumar' Abhijeet Dipke Jantar Mantar Protest
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