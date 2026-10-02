Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid electoral protests.

Delhi protesters demanded CEC's resignation over alleged mass voter deletion.

Police denied protest permits; Mumbai, Delhi faced restrictions and internet suspension.

Prakash Raj shared a video message on Gandhi Jayanti, but soon turned his attention to the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He urged people to participate in demonstrations in Delhi and Mumbai, and even took a sarcastic swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying his “visarjan” was still pending after Lord Ganesha’s.

‘Ganesh Ji Ka Visarjan Ho Gaya, Gyanesh Ka Baaki Hai’

Prakash Raj also invoked Salman Khan’s popular “It’s done, bro” dialogue, saying it was “done” for CEC Gyanesh Kumar and suggesting that protesters would continue their efforts against him.

While sharing his video message, he said, “Cockroaches are back…. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

In his video message, Prakash Raj said, “Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. It’s our Bapu’s day. But as we celebrate, we should not forget there are certain goons who are celebrating Godse, who killed our Mahatma,” before adding, “And these are the same goons who are trying to kill our citizenship, our democracy, through SIR. But the youth of this country, the civil society, the cockroaches will not let this happen.”

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The actor, who is currently seen in Drishyam 3, also urged people to participate in the protests and stand in solidarity with those calling for CEC’s resignation.

He said, “On this day there are peaceful protests across the country. Neha Bora is leading it in Delhi. The cockroaches are back in Mumbai. Go, participate, stand by them in this peaceful protest for our rights.”

Taking a direct swipe at Gyanesh Kumar, Prakash Raj added, “And to you, my friend, Ganesh ji ka visarjan toh ho gaya is desh mein. Gyanu ka visarjan baaki hai. Gyanu and you too, Rangabilla. It’s done, bro. We will see to it. You guys are done. Just asking.”

Jantar Mantar Protest

Protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and what protesters described as the alleged mass deletion of voters.

The protest was called by social activists and student groups and received support from AISA, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and a few political leaders across party lines.

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Following this, Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration and deployed additional personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces, while putting up barricades in anticipation of a turnout of around 3,000 to 4,000 people.

Internet services were also suspended around the protest site.

In Mumbai, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park at 4 pm after police denied permission for an earlier protest. Authorities cited a 2013 Bombay High Court order and the area’s silence-zone status. Dipke has called for Kumar’s resignation and warned that the protests could expand to other parts of the country.