Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lizelle D’Souza faced criticism for eating prasad during Ganpati Visarjan.

Social media users questioned her chewing while praying to the deity.

Lizelle explained it was nariyal prasad; Bappa understands everything.

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza has reacted after a video from Ganpati Visarjan sparked criticism online. She was seen eating prasad while praying to Ganpati Bappa, prompting a section of social media users to question the moment. Lizelle later addressed the comments and shared her side of the story.

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Why Was Lizelle D’Souza Trolled?

Like every year, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their home with their family and friends during Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebrations continued until the visarjan on September 16, when the family came together to perform the rituals.

During the immersion ceremony, a video of Lizelle caught the attention of social media users. She was seen eating prasad while speaking into Ganpati Bappa’s ear and making a wish for the deity. Since she appeared to be chewing while praying, some users questioned the moment and began trolling her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cidhant (सिद्धांत) (@thecidhant)

Social Media Users React

The comments section quickly filled with reactions, with several users poking fun at Lizelle’s actions.

One user wrote, "Ganesh ji be like are Mata ji khaa to lo pehle me yahan hu bhaga nhi jara hu."

Another wrote, "ASMR to bappa."

A third user commented, "Pehle thus le."

Another added, "Lagta hai Ganesh ji ka sabhi bhoj ye kha li hai."

One more comment read, "Ma'am ganesh jii ke kaan main wahi bolne gayi hai, Sorry Bappa , bhuk lagi thi, yeh Remo khane nhi de Raha tha isiliye chupke se apka moddak kha liya."

However, not everyone criticised Lizelle. Some users defended her and praised her appearance.

One person wrote, "Binkhahe hi sunn lete hai bappa."

Another commented, "She is looking so stunning and adorable."

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Lizelle Responds To The Trolls

Lizelle later addressed the criticism herself.

(Image Source: Instagram/@thecidhant)

Responding to the trolls, she said, "Don’t worry he is Bappa he understands everything and by the way it was nariyal Prasad given to me if I hadn’t eaten it then topic would be see how disrespectful she is towards Bappa so chill."