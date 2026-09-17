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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRemo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Trolled Over Eating Prasad During Ganpati Visarjan, Says ‘Don’t Worry, He Is Bappa’

Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Trolled Over Eating Prasad During Ganpati Visarjan, Says ‘Don’t Worry, He Is Bappa’

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle was trolled over a viral video of her eating prasad during Ganpati Visarjan. She responded to the criticism on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lizelle D’Souza faced criticism for eating prasad during Ganpati Visarjan.
  • Social media users questioned her chewing while praying to the deity.
  • Lizelle explained it was nariyal prasad; Bappa understands everything.

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza has reacted after a video from Ganpati Visarjan sparked criticism online. She was seen eating prasad while praying to Ganpati Bappa, prompting a section of social media users to question the moment. Lizelle later addressed the comments and shared her side of the story.

ALSO READ: ‘Main To Diet Par Hoon’: Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad In Old Video, Sparks Debate Over ‘Ramayana’ Role

Why Was Lizelle D’Souza Trolled?

Like every year, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their home with their family and friends during Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebrations continued until the visarjan on September 16, when the family came together to perform the rituals.

During the immersion ceremony, a video of Lizelle caught the attention of social media users. She was seen eating prasad while speaking into Ganpati Bappa’s ear and making a wish for the deity. Since she appeared to be chewing while praying, some users questioned the moment and began trolling her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cidhant (सिद्धांत) (@thecidhant)

Social Media Users React

The comments section quickly filled with reactions, with several users poking fun at Lizelle’s actions.

One user wrote, "Ganesh ji be like are Mata ji khaa to lo pehle me yahan hu bhaga nhi jara hu."

Another wrote, "ASMR to bappa."

A third user commented, "Pehle thus le."

Another added, "Lagta hai Ganesh ji ka sabhi bhoj ye kha li hai."

One more comment read, "Ma'am ganesh jii ke kaan main wahi bolne gayi hai, Sorry Bappa , bhuk lagi thi, yeh Remo khane nhi de Raha tha isiliye chupke se apka moddak kha liya."

However, not everyone criticised Lizelle. Some users defended her and praised her appearance.

One person wrote, "Binkhahe hi sunn lete hai bappa."

Another commented, "She is looking so stunning and adorable."

ALSO READ: Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH

Lizelle Responds To The Trolls

Lizelle later addressed the criticism herself.

(Image Source: Instagram/@thecidhant)
(Image Source: Instagram/@thecidhant)

Responding to the trolls, she said, "Don’t worry he is Bappa he understands everything and by the way it was nariyal Prasad given to me if I hadn’t eaten it then topic would be see how disrespectful she is towards Bappa so chill."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Lizelle D'Souza criticized online?

Lizelle D'Souza was criticized after a video showed her eating prasad while praying to Ganpati Bappa during the immersion ceremony. Social media users questioned her actions of chewing while praying.

What was Lizelle D'Souza doing that sparked criticism?

Lizelle was seen eating prasad while praying and making a wish into Ganpati Bappa's ear during the Visarjan ceremony. Her act of chewing while praying drew criticism from social media users.

How did Lizelle D'Souza respond to the trolls?

Lizelle responded by stating Bappa understands everything. She clarified it was nariyal prasad, implying it would have been disrespectful to not eat it.

When did the incident involving Lizelle D'Souza occur?

The incident happened during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony on September 16. This event was part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
REMO D SOUZA Ganpati Visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi Lizelle D' Souza MUMBAI Lizelle D’Souza Lizelle D’Souza Viral Video
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