Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naseeruddin Shah criticized government's handling of student protests.

Gajendra Chauhan responded, proudly declaring himself a patriot.

Chauhan challenged Shah to elections, citing lost public respect.

Gajendra Chauhan has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent social media video in which the veteran actor wore a badge reading “Dimagi Naxal” and criticised the government over its handling of student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia. The veteran actor also questioned the use of labels such as “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang”, raising concerns about the state of democracy and the treatment of students in the country.

‘Naseer Bane Rahiye, Nasoor Mat Baniye’

Gajendra, in response to Naseeruddin’s remarks, described himself as a patriot and said he was proud to be an Indian. “Naseeruddin Shah, I saw your video where you said that you’re a proud ‘urban Naxal’. I also proudly declare that I am a patriot. I am a patriotic person, just like 140 crore Indians. I am an Indian, and I feel extremely happy living here because whatever I am today is because of this country,” he said.

He claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had already eliminated Naxalism, questioning Naseeruddin’s remarks by asking, “Where have you come from?”

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The actor also challenged Naseeruddin to contest elections, and added that he will defeat him on a BJP ticket. “If you are so keen on opposing the government, why don’t you contest elections? Go ahead and contest. I challenge you. Wherever you contest, I will run against you and defeat you.”

He further said that the country had given Naseeruddin immense love and respect as an actor, but claimed that his statements had damaged that standing.

“This country has given you so much love and respect as an artist, and you have ruined it all. You’ve lost all respect due to some statements of yours. This country used to be proud of actors like you. But this country is not proud of any urban Naxal,” Chauhan said.

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“I will just say one thing - ‘Naseer bane rahiye, nasoor mat baniye.’,” he went on to say.

Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark

Naseeruddin Shah shared a selfie video on Facebook in which he proudly displayed his “Dimagi Naxal” badge.

“I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal. Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me - anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and whatnot. If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government,” Shah said in the video.

The veteran actor also questioned the government over its treatment of young people and educational institutions.

“And I want to ask this government a question - what else will you do? How much more will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy educational institutions and to put our democracy in danger?” he asked, before asking, “How far will you go?”

Naseeruddin also referred to protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and Jamia Millia Islamia, saying the incidents would be remembered.

“First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now the oppression being inflicted on students in Jamia Millia, will be remembered. Everything will be remembered,” he said.