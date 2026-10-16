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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A ‘Traitor’, Asks Government 'To Deport Him In 24 Hrs' | WATCH

Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A ‘Traitor’, Asks Government 'To Deport Him In 24 Hrs' | WATCH

Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 following an FRRO notice over his participation in a Mumbai protest. Gajendra Chauhan have criticised his involvement.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imran Khan must leave India by October 28.
  • Order resulted from his protest participation as OCI.
  • Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan questioned Imran's protest involvement.
  • Imran Khan will challenge FRRO notice in High Court.

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued him a notice over his participation in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest in Mumbai. The development has drawn reactions from veteran actors Gajendra Chauhan and Raza Murad, who questioned the actor’s involvement in the demonstration as an American citizen. Chauhan argued that foreign nationals living in India on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards must follow the rules governing their status. Meanwhile, Imran’s lawyer has confirmed that the actor plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.

Mahabharat Actor Gajendra Chauhan Reacts to Imran Khan's Notice

Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan has criticised Imran Khan’s participation in the October 10 protest in Mumbai, arguing that his status as an American citizen should have prevented him from joining the demonstration. Speaking to ANI, the Mahabharat actor said OCI cardholders must abide by the restrictions applicable to their status.

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Gajendra said, “He is an American citizen, and he was living here. I don't think he should have gone to protest because it is against the law. If someone lives on an OCI card in India, he cannot fight the elections, cannot vote, and cannot protest. So, if he has done it, definitely he should be punished.”

He also questioned why Imran had been given time until October 28 to leave India. Expressing disappointment over the controversy, Gajendra added, “You have been such a big celebrity in India. You have earned a name, earned money, earned a position. Indians used to love you. Despite that, you go to such a protest, which is against the residential values on which you are living in India. It is a violation of the law. And when there is a violation of the law, then the punishment will be there.”

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Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked To Leave India?

Imran Khan attended a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10 alongside his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran, Lekha and hundreds of other demonstrators were detained during the protest.

On October 15, a Mumbai Police official confirmed that the FRRO had issued a notice to the actor, who resides in Khar and holds an OCI card. The official said, “The FRRO has taken action, and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor's nephew, Bollywood star Amir Khan, stays in Khar and was served the notice.”

The notice directs Imran to leave India by October 28.

Imran Khan To Challenge FRRO Notice In Bombay High Court

Imran's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the FRRO notice in the Bombay High Court. The legal challenge will determine the next steps in the matter. The controversy has drawn attention to the conditions governing OCI status and the rules applicable to foreign nationals residing in India. The actor's response to the notice is now awaited.

Imran Khan's planned legal challenge is the next development to watch as the October 28 deadline approaches. Meanwhile, the remarks by Gajendra Chauhan have added to the debate surrounding the actor's participation in the protest.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Imran Khan asked to leave India?

Imran Khan was issued a notice by the FRRO to leave India by October 28. This action was taken due to his participation in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest in Mumbai.

What is Imran Khan's citizenship status in India?

Imran Khan is an American citizen. He has been residing in India on an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

What are the restrictions for OCI cardholders regarding protests?

According to veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, OCI cardholders cannot fight elections, vote, or participate in protests. Doing so is considered a violation of the law governing their status.

What is Imran Khan's plan regarding the FRRO notice?

Imran Khan plans to challenge the FRRO notice in the Bombay High Court. His lawyer has confirmed that the actor intends to pursue this legal challenge.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raza Murad Mumbai Protest Gajendra Chauhan Imran Khan Lekha Washington Imran Khan FRRO Notice Leave India Notice OCI Card
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