FWICE To Announce Verdict On Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Controversy Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FWICE may create framework to prevent abrupt actor project withdrawals.

The Don 3 controversy has been making major headlines after actor Ranveer Singh exited the project five months ago. As the dispute escalated further, the producer of the film, Farhan Akhtar, reached out to FWICE, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. Now that FWICE has intervened, the verdict regarding the dispute will be announced today, May 25.

What FWICE Said

The internal meeting will be held among FWICE President BN Tiwari, Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, along with Hon General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.

According to The Times of India, when asked about the incident, FWICE President BN Tiwari refused to make any comment. However, another member of the chair, Mr Pandit, said, “It's a very serious matter, and this trend is very wrong. You can't withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts. We are having an internal meeting first, and then we are taking a call”.

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He further added, “We will do something which is justified now. We will not allow the industry to be doomed here. Tomorrow, anybody can walk out of the movie. Whatever we will do, we will do it in the interest of the industry.”

Decision Against Ranveer Singh

It has been revealed by the FWICE board that the decision will be announced at 4 PM today, after a final meeting scheduled at 2:30 PM.

According to a report by News18, a source from Mid-Day also commented, “Everybody agreed that this cannot become a pattern. Not every film will become a blockbuster like ‘Dhurandhar’ [2025]. If actors begin exiting projects days before schedules begin, smaller producers will collapse under the pressure."

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While commenting on the dispute, he further mentioned that the board may also announce a formal framework to stop abrupt exits by actors and artists.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Actor Salman Khan also exited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah in 2019, which grabbed major attention.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began when Ranveer Singh, who was initially signed for the third instalment of the Don franchise, suddenly exited the film due to creative differences.

He reportedly claimed that the script was incomplete and that producer Farhan Akhtar was unresponsive to feedback.