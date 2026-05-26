Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 caused significant financial loss.

FWICE issued non-cooperation directive after no response to notices.

FWICE clarified directive is not a ban, but a work refusal.

Singh maintains silence, respecting professional and personal relations.

Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 at the eleventh hour allegedly caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. The actor also reportedly did not respond to notices sent by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution. Following this, FWICE - the Mumbai-based trade union representing film and television workers - issued a non-cooperation directive against him, meaning members affiliated with the body would refrain from working with the actor.

However, as the directive began being widely referred to as a “ban”, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit stepped in to clarify the union’s position, explaining that the organisation is not a court and thereby “can’t ban” anyone.

‘FWICE Not A Court, Can’t Ban People’

In a conversation with ETimes, Pandit stressed that FWICE’s move is a “non-cooperation directive” and not a “ban”.

“See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can’t ban people…we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It’s my choice whether I want to work with him or not. So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that wherever they are, they will not work with him till the time this issue is sorted,” he told the outlet, before adding, “Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend which will start.”

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Pandit further said that last-minute exits from projects can leave producers facing severe financial setbacks. “Producers will be doomed in the last moment if directors leave and if actors leave and, you know, for that matter, if anybody leaves. This will be a big loss, and then ultimately, everybody is not Excel Entertainment that they can afford to lose crores. They will commit suicide.”

He also revealed that FWICE had reached out to Ranveer three times to resolve the matter before issuing the directive. “So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent an email when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn't come under a jurisdiction.”

Pandit added that a conversation between both sides remains necessary, especially given that everyone involved continues to work within the same industry. “The discussion has to happen, and then you have to come to a final thing, and both parties have to come to a closure on this because ultimately we have to work. You can’t keep on fighting like this, like some family dispute.”

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He further said, “Having said that, tomorrow, if this continues, then what if a big director leaves a project at the last moment; the producer is already invested so much money and all, you know. So this is a wrong trend… And it is not only for an actor. It’s also with the producer. You can’t sack people at the last moment. So this trend of leaving the project or sacking somebody at the last moment should not be encouraged.”

Pandit reiterated that he never used the word “ban”, adding that the term was picked up and amplified later. This, he said, led to unnecessary sensationalism around the issue.

Ranveer Singh On FWICE Action

The spokesperson for Ranveer Singh issued a statement on Monday on his behalf. It said that the actor has “consciously chosen to maintain silence over Don 3” and will continue to maintain the same stance. The statement added that despite all developments, he holds “deep respect and goodwill for those involved in the franchise” and wishes it continued success.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement read.

The spokesperson further stated, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

Adding further, the statement said, “He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”