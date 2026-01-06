Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrom Varanasi To Bollywood: Aanchal GS Singh Steps Into Her Defining Lead Role With Jimmy Shergill

Actor Aanchal GS Singh steps into her first major Bollywood female lead opposite Jimmy Shergill in the Hindi thriller-mythology film Magical Wallet, set in Varanasi.

Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)

Actor Aanchal GS Singh is gearing up for a defining chapter in her career as she steps into her first major Bollywood film as a female lead. The film, a compelling Hindi thriller-mythology hybrid, pairs her opposite Jimmy Shergill in a collaboration that promises both depth and mainstream appeal. For Aanchal, the project is more than just a debut in a lead Bollywood role — it is a personal, almost spiritual homecoming to Varanasi, where the film is set to go on floors in mid-February 2026, with principal photography scheduled to begin by mid-February 2026.

Opening up about her character and the film’s narrative arc, Aanchal shared, “I play Jimmy Shergill’s wife — a devoted, deeply religious woman whose family is facing hardship until a mythological turning point alters their destiny. The story beautifully merges the modern world with mythology.” She also reflected on the poster shoot, adding, “We recently completed the poster shoot, and visually capturing the mythological essence was an unforgettable experience.”

The city of Varanasi holds profound emotional resonance for the actor. “My parents visited Varanasi after my series release, but I could only join them for a day and missed the Maa Ganga aarti. I prayed to be called back — and now life has brought me there for a long shooting schedule,” she said, describing it as a moment of alignment, gratitude, and destiny.

Aanchal also confirmed another major collaboration with actor Darshan Kumar, sharing that she is currently in script discussions for an untitled Bollywood project that will feature them together. Additionally, she revealed a second upcoming Bollywood film opposite Darshan Kumar, signaling an exciting lineup ahead.

Her artistic footprint extends beyond Bollywood. Aanchal has previously worked across Tamil, Punjabi, and Sinhala (Sri Lankan) cinema, along with OTT series and music videos, building a versatile and cross-cultural body of work that includes both regional and international storytelling formats.

Magical Wallet boasts a seasoned ensemble featuring Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan, alongside Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan. The film is written and directed by Nitin Kushwaha, who also brings his distinct creative vision to the project. Speaking on working with veteran actors, she shared, “Jimmy Shergill and Sanjay Mishra sir are extraordinary artists. I’m working closely with the script to bring depth to the role and to match the brilliance of the performances around me.”

Highlighting her growth as an actor, Aanchal explained her refined approach to role selection: “I want to be recognized for strong performances, not just appearance. A good script is everything. Now, I also evaluate the director’s vision and how the story will translate on screen.”aha.

Produced by Naresh & Brothers and co-produced by Gaurav Daagar under the banner of Kalakaars Entertainment, Magical Wallet blends emotion, mystery, and the cultural soul of Varanasi to craft a cinematic experience that stands out. The film’s unveiling at Film Bazaar marks its first official step into the public spotlight, already igniting curiosity among industry insiders present at the event.

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
