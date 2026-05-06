From Early Flops To Mass Superstar: Meet The Producer Who Changed Thalapathy Vijay's Career

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His production 'Poove Unakkaga' was Vijay's breakthrough film.

The South film industry is mourning the sudden demise of veteran producer RB Choudary. The founder of Super Good Films passed away in a car accident on Tuesday while returning from a relative’s wedding. Both the Tollywood and Kollywood industries have expressed grief over his passing.

Did you know that RB Choudary played a key role in shaping Vijay’s career?

Vijay Faced Several Flops Early On

Today, Vijay has not only achieved massive success at the box office but has also made a strong mark in politics after his recent election win in Tamil Nadu. His films are celebrated like festivals by fans, and his strong openings prove his star power.

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However, reaching this level was not easy. Despite working under his father S. A. Chandrasekhar’s direction, Vijay struggled to find his footing in the early years and faced several box office failures.

RB Choudary Gave Vijay His Breakthrough

RB Choudary trusted director Vikraman’s script and produced Poove Unakkaga in 1996. At that time, Vijay did not have a strong fan base, but the film turned him into a star and attracted family audiences to theatres.

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The film’s success was so huge that it was remade in multiple languages. Jagapathi Babu starred in the Telugu version Subhakankshalu (1997), while the Kannada version Ee Hrudaya Ninagagi (1997) was also well received. Later, Anil Kapoor featured in its Hindi adaptation Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002).

After this breakthrough, Vijay’s collaboration with Super Good Films delivered several successful projects. In 1999, director Ezhil’s Thulladha Manamum Thullum further strengthened Vijay’s career, with his emotional performance winning over audiences and making the film a major hit in Kollywood.

Helped Him Become An Action Hero

Until 2005, Vijay was mostly known for family-oriented roles. However, he needed a shift towards action films, and once again, Super Good Films supported him with Thirupaachi.