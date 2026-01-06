From Chiranjeevi To MK Stalin: Celebs Celebrate A.R. Rahman At 59

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrom Chiranjeevi To MK Stalin: Celebs Celebrate A.R. Rahman At 59

Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Madhuri Dixit and MK Stalin showered love on A.R. Rahman as the music legend turned 59.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 06:05 PM (IST)

The entertainment industry showered a lot of love and blessings on music maestro A.R. Rahman as he celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi called A.R. Rahman's music a timeless gift to the world in a heartfelt birthday post on X (Earlier known as Twitter) that read, "Dear @arrahman garu, Wishing you a very happy birthday! Your music has always been a timeless gift to the world, creating chartbusters that resonate deeply with all of us. Best wishes and may you continue to spread joy through your music for many more years. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi's son and Telugu heartthrob, Ram Charan, also extended warm birthday wishes, thanking A. R Rahman for the musical magic he continues to create.

Expressing excitement over collaborating with the Oscar-winning composer, for "Peddi", he wrote on his Instagram handle, “Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday. May this year bring you great health, happiness and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can’t thank you enough sir…for the magic you’ve woven for #Peddi".

Actress Madhuri Dixit also paid a heartfelt tribute to A R Rahman by calling him a timeless musical genius whose compositions continue to inspire and emotionally connect audiences across generations.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff applauded the composer’s soulful artistry and spiritual approach to music.

Rakul Preet Singh described A R Rahman as an icon whose work has shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema.

Ace composer S. Thaman credited Rahman for transforming the language of film music. He added that he continues to influence generations of composers with his craft.

Celebrated playback singer K.S. Chithra also highlighted the emotional depth and spiritual resonance that define A R Rahman’s compositions, calling his music timeless and universal.

Along with the film fraternity, A R Rahman also received a lot of wishes from politicians, such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who conveyed his greetings, calling the composer the pride of the state and a cultural ambassador whose achievements have brought international recognition to Indian music.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

