As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, the nation comes together to honour the Constitution, democratic values, and the spirit of unity that defines the country. From flag-hoisting ceremonies to patriotic messages flooding social media, the day is marked with pride and reflection. Joining millions of Indians in the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media platforms to extend warm Republic Day wishes, sharing messages that resonated with patriotism, gratitude, and hope.

Celebrities Share Republic Day Messages On Social Media

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan offered a thoughtful and reflective message, underlining the essence of the Republic and its democratic foundation.

The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution.

Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2026

Adding a note of pride and celebration, Jr NTR shared a crisp message that struck a chord with fans:

77th Republic Day!

Proud of our Constitution.

Proud to be Indian.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2026

Actor Ram Charan echoed a forward-looking message, focusing on unity and shared responsibility.

Happy 77th Republic Day 🇮🇳



May we continue to move forward together with unity, responsibility and pride. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 26, 2026

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar chose Hindi to convey his patriotic spirit. Taking to X, he posts,

गर्व से कहो, हम भारतीय हैं! Happy Republic Day.

जय हिंद! जय भारत! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UgeW3ym3li — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2026

Adding a personal and emotional touch, Aliaa Bhatt shared a story featuring a hand-painted Indian flag made by her daughter Raha. Alongside the image, she wrote, 'Happy Republic Day.'





Keeping it simple yet heartfelt, Hrithik Roshan shared his wishes with a message full of warmth:

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द 🇮🇳♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2026

Among those sharing visual tributes, Sonam Kapoor posted a video featuring the Indian flag on her Instagram stories:





Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked the day by sharing a picture of himself in traditional attire. His caption read,

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! Happy Republic day to all. जय हिन्द! जय भारत! भारत माता की जय! वंदे मातरम्! ❤️#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/8yYfs8NvAc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 26, 2026

The post blended tradition, emotion, and patriotic zeal.

Soha Ali Khan shared a graceful image of herself dressed in a white salwar, adorned with a tricolour bindi and holding the Indian flag. She captioned it simply, 'Happy Republic Day Jai Hind.'





Music and patriotism came together as Tiger Shroff shared his song 'Vande Mataram' on his Instagram story, letting the powerful track speak for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)