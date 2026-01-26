Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Anupam Kher To Aliaa Bhatt: Bollywood Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes As India Marks 77th Republic Day

Bollywood celebrities including Aliaa Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan and Jr NTR shared heartfelt wishes as India celebrated its 77th Republic Day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, the nation comes together to honour the Constitution, democratic values, and the spirit of unity that defines the country. From flag-hoisting ceremonies to patriotic messages flooding social media, the day is marked with pride and reflection. Joining millions of Indians in the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media platforms to extend warm Republic Day wishes, sharing messages that resonated with patriotism, gratitude, and hope.

Celebrities Share Republic Day Messages On Social Media

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan offered a thoughtful and reflective message, underlining the essence of the Republic and its democratic foundation.

Adding a note of pride and celebration, Jr NTR shared a crisp message that struck a chord with fans: 

Actor Ram Charan echoed a forward-looking message, focusing on unity and shared responsibility. 

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar chose Hindi to convey his patriotic spirit. Taking to X, he posts,

Adding a personal and emotional touch, Aliaa Bhatt shared a story featuring a hand-painted Indian flag made by her daughter Raha. Alongside the image, she wrote, 'Happy Republic Day.'


Keeping it simple yet heartfelt, Hrithik Roshan shared his wishes with a message full of warmth:

Among those sharing visual tributes, Sonam Kapoor posted a video featuring the Indian flag on her Instagram stories:


Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked the day by sharing a picture of himself in traditional attire. His caption read,

The post blended tradition, emotion, and patriotic zeal.

Soha Ali Khan shared a graceful image of herself dressed in a white salwar, adorned with a tricolour bindi and holding the Indian flag. She captioned it simply, 'Happy Republic Day Jai Hind.'


Music and patriotism came together as Tiger Shroff shared his song 'Vande Mataram' on his Instagram story, letting the powerful track speak for the occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Embed widget