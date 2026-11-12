Frankie Muniz Released From Hospital After Daytona Crash, Says Mustang Protected Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Frankie Muniz crashed during Daytona practice session.

He was preparing for the Ford Veterans Day Classic.

Hospitalized for evaluation, Muniz reported awake and alert.

Significant car damage ruled him out of event.

Actor and professional racing driver Frankie Muniz has been released from hospital after crashing during a practice session at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, November 11. The former Malcolm in the Middle star was preparing for Ford's 'Proud To Honor' Veterans Day Classic when the accident occurred. Muniz later confirmed that he was doing well, although he was feeling some soreness. In a statement to TMZ, he credited his Mustang with protecting him during the crash. The actor also expressed disappointment at missing the exhibition event and thanked the medical staff, organisers and fans for their support.

Frankie Muniz Shares Health Update After Daytona Crash

Frankie Muniz has been discharged from hospital after his car crashed during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway. The actor was preparing to represent Team Air Force at Ford's 'Proud To Honor' Veterans Day Classic when the incident took place. Muniz was taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation. Team Resume had earlier confirmed that he was awake and alert following the accident. The crash happened while the venue was closed to the public, and details about what led to it have not been disclosed.

After his release, Muniz reassured fans that he was doing well, despite feeling sore. In a statement to TMZ, he said, "I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me." The actor also expressed disappointment at being unable to participate in the event, which celebrates military veterans. He thanked the medical staff, event organisers and fans for their concern and support.

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Ford's Proud To Honor Veterans Day Classic

Muniz was scheduled to compete for Team Air Force at the exhibition event, which was set to feature 12 drivers divided into six teams representing different branches of the US military.

He was due to share the team with NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric. Following Muniz's withdrawal, Jenson Altzman was named as his replacement. His former Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston was also reportedly expected to attend the event and cheer him on.

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Frankie Muniz's Previous Racing Accidents

Muniz has experienced other serious incidents during his racing career. In 2009, he suffered a major crash in which his car flipped and hit a wall. The accident left him with a fractured vertebra, a broken ankle, several broken ribs, and a severely injured thumb.

Recalling the incident on Mayim Bialik's podcast, he described his thumb as being "just dangling, like almost off, just being held on by the skin." He was also involved in a collision during the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. After being hit from behind, Muniz was seen limping towards an ambulance.

The actor began racing professionally in 2023 and has competed in the ARCA series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Alongside his motorsports career, he remains known for playing Malcolm Wilkerson in Malcolm in the Middle.

Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert. We'll share updates as they become available. Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie's privacy at this time. — Team Reaume (@TeamReaume) November 11, 2026

Muniz has thanked those who supported him after the Daytona crash and is now recovering following his hospital release. He will miss the Ford exhibition event as he recuperates.

His most recent screen appearance was in Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (2026), a four-episode revival in which he returned as Malcolm Wilkerson. Muniz's immediate focus remains on his medical evaluation following the Daytona crash. Further details about his condition are awaited, while he has been ruled out of the Ford Veterans Day Classic.