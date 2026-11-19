Actor Florence Pugh has strongly responded to online speculation about her changing appearance, dismissing claims that she underwent cosmetic surgery or used Ozempic to lose weight. The actor addressed the rumours in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, November 18, after photographs from the Governors Awards 2026 sparked discussions about her face and body. Pugh expressed disappointment over people dissecting her appearance and making assumptions about procedures she has never had. She also opened up about years of body-shaming, her fitness journey and the impact of misleading AI-generated images, urging people to be more mindful of their comments.

Florence Pugh Denies Cosmetic Surgery And Ozempic Rumours

Florence Pugh took to Instagram after noticing widespread speculation about her appearance. She revealed that people had been discussing several alleged cosmetic procedures, including eyelid surgery, fillers, facial liposuction, buccal fat removal, chin surgery and a nose job. Some also claimed that she had used Ozempic for weight loss.

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Reacting to the discussions, Pugh expressed disbelief at the number of procedures people believed she had undergone. She wrote, "It's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's true and what's fake. What the f**king hell, guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to? Yes, I'm disturbed. For women who now think that I'm someone I'm not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again."

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The actor firmly denied the allegations, saying, “I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose; I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!”

Florence Pugh Opens Up About Weight Loss And Fitness Journey

Explaining the changes in her appearance, Pugh said turning 30 prompted her to reconsider her relationship with alcohol and focus on becoming physically stronger. She revealed that her New Year's resolutions included giving up unhealthy habits and learning to perform a pull-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

She said, “Here's the truth: I turned 30, and my New Year resolved to change my relationship with alcohol and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym. It's funny to see you all use reference images from times when I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the Governors' Awards the other night, where I am happy and truly respecting my body.”

Pugh also shared that despite eating well, getting enough rest and exercising regularly, she had lost only two pounds. Her primary goal, she explained, was to build muscle and improve her strength. She can now perform six pull-ups and lift 110 kg.

The actor added that comments about her weight have followed her throughout her career. She recalled being criticised for her thighs in a film review after playing WWE wrestler Saraya. She has also received repeated remarks telling her to lose weight, use Ozempic or stop wearing clothes that reveal her midriff.

Florence Pugh Calls Out Misleading AI Images And Online Abuse

Pugh also highlighted how false reports and manipulated images have affected her reputation. She revealed that earlier this year, she took legal action against publications that allegedly purchased and published AI-generated pictures showing her receiving cosmetic injections.

Recalling the incident, she wrote, "Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought AI pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images. I was fucking horrified. The article claimed I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way."

The latest controversy began after Pugh attended the Governors Awards on November 15, 2026. Her appearance became a talking point on social media, with users comparing photographs of the actor from 2016 and 2026. Some questioned whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures, while others discussed changing beauty standards and Hollywood's preference for sharper facial features.

Pugh's response reminded everyone that public figures also face constant scrutiny. She urged people to stop making assumptions about others' bodies and to be kinder to themselves and those around them.