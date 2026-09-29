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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘First Time I’m Experiencing This’: Nani On ‘The Paradise’ Critical Reviews After 33 Films In 18 Years

‘First Time I’m Experiencing This’: Nani On ‘The Paradise’ Critical Reviews After 33 Films In 18 Years

Nani’s The Paradise has faced criticism online, with the film’s first-Monday earnings dropping around 85.6% from its opening-day figure.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nani addressed unprecedented criticism about his film's performance.
  • Nani views criticism as audience passion, promising future improvement.

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise came with sky-high expectations, and the film’s opening day collection reflected that. But negative reviews soon took their toll, and collections fell sharply from day two onwards. By its first Monday, the film had slipped around 85.6 per cent below its opening day figure.

Nani has now responded publicly to the criticism, saying that in an 18-year career across 33 films, he has never faced a reaction quite like this one.

‘First Time Experiencing Something Like This’

Speaking about the polarised response online, Nani said that negative criticism is also positive in some way. 

“Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this,” he expressed, before adding, “But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.” 

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Instead of brushing off the backlash, Nani saw it as proof of how invested audiences were in his reunion with Srikanth Odela after Dasara. “You know, and I know that we put our heart out. We never approached a scene thinking, ‘this is enough.’ We have suffered, but in a way, I think after the grand opening, the reactions are still proof of the love they have for us. Make sure that the next one that comes from both of us, we should be able to become a big plus.”

About ‘The Paradise’

The Paradise features Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles, and is directed by Srikanth Odela. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment.

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The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad, where an unlikely leader rallies the marginalised Savari tribe in their fight for citizenship and against systemic oppression.

The Paradise’ Box Office Collection

The Paradise began with Rs 34.65 crore on day one, then fell to Rs 14.90 crore on day two. The weekend brought a modest recovery, with Rs 15.25 crore and Rs 15.70 crore on the following two days. On day five, its first Monday, the film managed just Rs 5 crore, a decline of roughly 85.6 per cent from opening day.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 150-200 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Nani react to the criticism received by 'The Paradise'?

Nani stated that in his 18-year career, this is the first time he has experienced such a strong reaction. He views even negative criticism as positive, interpreting it as a sign of audience passion.

What was the box office performance of 'The Paradise' after its opening day?

After a strong opening day, the film's collections fell sharply due to negative reviews. By its first Monday, the film's collections had declined around 85.6 percent from its opening day figure.

What is the premise of the film 'The Paradise'?

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story follows an unlikely leader who rallies the marginalised Savari tribe. They fight for citizenship and against systemic oppression.

Who directed and produced 'The Paradise'?

The film 'The Paradise' was directed by Srikanth Odela. It was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Nani ENtertainment News The Paradise
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