Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Esha Deol's father Dharmendra's name appeared on film poster.

She expressed deep emotion seeing 'Esha Dharmendra Deol' on poster.

This first-time occurrence marks 24 years in the industry.

Her film 'Pratap' co-starring Amit Sadh releases November 20.

Esha Deol will soon be seen in the film Pratap, which also stars Amit Sadh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas, and Milind Gunaji. The film is set to hit theatres on November 20. With the countdown to its release underway, the actress recently experienced an emotional moment just days before the film hits theatres. For the first time, her late father Dharmendra’s name has appeared alongside hers on a film poster.

The moment was deeply personal for Esha, who shared a post about it on social media, along with a long note.

Dharmendra’s Name Appears With Esha’s On ‘Pratap’ Poster

Esha Deol has been working in Bollywood for 24 years, but this is the first time her father Dharmendra’s name has appeared alongside hers on a film poster. On Monday evening, the actress shared a few posters of Pratap, in which her name appears as ‘Esha Dharmendra Deol’ instead of simply ‘Esha Deol’.

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In the caption, she wrote, “My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa’s name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional, personal & overwhelming. With Papa’s blessings, here I am.”

She added, “24 years in the film industry & counting. Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started.”

Esha further expressed gratitude and thanked her fans for showing up for her and showering her with love. “All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you’ve given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

About ‘Pratap’

Esha Deol made her acting debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. In her upcoming film Pratap, she will play the wife of encounter specialist Pratap Rane, who will be portrayed by Amit Sadh. The film also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas and Milind Gunaji in key roles.

Pratap is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20. The action drama has been written and directed by Sachin Saraf.