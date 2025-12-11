Film Critics Guild Warns Against Online Harassment Of Critics Over Dhurandhar Reviews

The Film Critics Guild (FCG), India’s first registered association of film critics, has issued a strong statement condemning the wave of harassment and abuse directed at journalists and critics who gave negative or mixed reviews to the film Dhurandhar. The Guild described the online onslaught and intimidation as a serious threat to the independence and safety of cultural discourse in India.

Critics Targeted Over Honest Reviews

According to the FCG, what began as disagreement over opinions has degenerated into “coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their professional integrity.” The Guild highlighted that several members faced direct threats, vicious online campaigns, and efforts to tamper with or alter published reviews.

They stressed that this is not an isolated incident, but part of a wider trend where criticism is being devalued or ridiculed by parts of the industry. “Such interference strikes at the core of independent film criticism and undermines the editorial autonomy that a functioning cultural ecosystem relies upon,” the statement read.

Editorial Independence Under Threat

The Guild warned that trying to pressure critics into aligning with promotional narratives or public sentiment sets a dangerous precedent. “Claims that professional film critics have a bias or a political axe to grind are unsubstantiated and malicious,” they said. According to them, professional criticism must not be reduced to impulsive social media reactions or forced conformity with popular opinion.

FCG also expressed concern for the safety and well-being of critics across the country. “No professional should be subjected to personal vilification simply for doing their job,” the Guild affirmed. They called on the public, media establishments, and stakeholders in the film industry to respect dissenting voices, uphold freedom of opinion, and ensure safety for those who critique art.

Beyond One Film — Safeguarding Cultural Discourse

The Guild emphasized that the issue transcends a single film. What’s at stake is the integrity of cultural discourse in India, which depends on critics’ ability to express honest perspectives without fear. The statement concluded with a call for “restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist.”

FCG was formed in August 2018 and now includes 57 members working across print, digital, and radio platforms in 13 cities. Its managing committee includes critics and writers such as Anupama Chopra, Bharati Pradhan, Udita Jhunjhunwala, Stutee Ghosh, and others. Through its intervention, the Guild aims to defend editorial autonomy and safeguard the space for open, honest cultural criticism in India.