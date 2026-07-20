Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Cup final debuted first Super Bowl-style halftime show.

Madonna, BTS, Bieber performed; The Muppets sang

Spain secured 1-0 victory over Argentina, concluding tournament.

The FIFA World Cup final made history by introducing its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, but the unexpected performance became one of the biggest talking points of the evening. While global stars including Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira entertained the crowd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, The Muppets delighted viewers with a lively rendition of The White Stripes' famous anthem, "Seven Nation Army". The performance unfolded during the Spain vs Argentina final on July 19, adding a distinctly American entertainment touch to football's biggest stage before Spain eventually secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

The Muppets Surprise Fans

Few expected The Muppets to emerge as one of the standout acts of the World Cup final. Animal took over the drums while Janice played guitar as they performed "Seven Nation Army", one of football's most recognisable songs. The White Stripes' 2003 hit has long been associated with stadium celebrations around the world, making its inclusion a fitting tribute to football culture despite the playful presentation.

Ameeeeee lo muppets rockeando Seven Nation Army en el show del mundial! Y por supuesto a @shakira que siempre la saca del estadio! pic.twitter.com/aDRs4F6N6q — Jenniffer Zamudio (@JennifferZG) July 19, 2026

The colourful performance quickly caught the attention of fans watching across the globe, with many praising the nostalgic appearance of the beloved characters.

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Star-Studded Musical Line-Up

Madonna opened the 11-minute halftime show with her 2000 hit "Music", before BTS performed "Dynamite". Justin Bieber followed with "Everything Hallelujah", while Shakira joined Burna Boy for "Dai Dai". Actor Jason Sudeikis, best known for Ted Lasso, also made a special appearance. Incoming New York Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel led the musical programme. Before kick-off, Jennifer Hudson performed the US national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", during the pre-match ceremony.

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A Historic First For FIFA

The 2026 final marked the first time FIFA staged a dedicated halftime entertainment show during the World Cup final, borrowing a format that has become synonymous with the Super Bowl. The production celebrated music, culture and global unity, with the pitch transformed into a vibrant stage filled with colourful visuals.

Following the performances, attention returned to the football as Spain edged Argentina 1-0 to lift the World Cup trophy, closing a tournament that captivated audiences for more than five weeks. The debut halftime show added a new chapter to FIFA World Cup history, but among the biggest international stars, it was The Muppets' unexpected performance of "Seven Nation Army" that left one of the night's most memorable impressions.