'Feeling My Best Matters': Katrina Kaif Amid Post-Partum Body Shaming

Katrina Kaif has opened up about her changing beauty routine and the way pregnancy affected her skin, weeks after facing online scrutiny over her appearance. The actor, who welcomed son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, recently made a rare appearance during Ganpati celebrations. Her post-pregnancy appearance drew unwanted comparisons and body-shaming comments on social media. Actors including Ali Zafar, Sonarika Bhadoria and Shivaleeka Oberoi also called out the criticism and defended Katrina. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Katrina spoke about her sensitive skin after pregnancy, her evolving understanding of beauty and the everyday habits that now help her feel healthy and confident.

Post-Pregnancy Skin

Katrina said motherhood changed more than just her routine. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she revealed that her skin became particularly sensitive after pregnancy, forcing her to rethink the products she used. “Post-pregnancy, my skin became even more sensitive, so it was a really tricky time because I had to understand what products were working for me. I found myself looking for products that felt soothing, calming and restorative."

ALSO READ | Marathi Film 'Gondhal' Beats Ranveer Singh's Hit Film 'Dhurandhar' To Become India’s Oscar 2027 Entry

The actor's comments come after her recent public appearance became a subject of online discussion, with social media users sharing her older photographs alongside recent pictures and commenting on changes in her appearance.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH

Katrina Kaif On Beauty Standards

Katrina also reflected on how her understanding of beauty has evolved since the beginning of her modelling and acting career. She said that the expectations she encountered early on were closely linked to established ideas of how women in the industry were expected to look.

“When I started early in my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole," she said. For Katrina, that now involves several aspects of everyday wellbeing rather than focusing only on appearance.

“A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour in the morning, and getting natural light first thing in the morning. It all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside."

Finding Time To Switch Off

Away from films and her beauty brand Kay Beauty, Katrina said spending time with people close to her helps her reconnect with herself. She admitted that stepping away from work does not always come naturally to her. “Having downtime with your family and friends always helps you find your centre. For me, I have to discipline myself to switch off sometimes."

She further explained why taking breaks has become important in an increasingly digital world. “It’s ingrained in me to constantly be working and creating something, whether with films or with Kay Beauty, so learning to have moments where you disconnect is important to recharge and reset. In today’s fast-paced world, where there is limitless information and entertainment available through digital mediums, creating moments of stillness and quiet for the mind to be calm is important," Katrina concluded.

Katrina's comments offer a glimpse into how her priorities around skincare, beauty, and personal wellbeing have shifted since becoming a mother.